Pro-Vigil Receives TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center Designation

The designation comes on the heels of its Surveillance Operations Center being UL-certified

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil, a provider of AI-enabled remote video monitoring, management, and crime deterrence solutions, has received the prestigious "TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center" designation from The Monitoring Association (TMA). This comes just after its Surveillance Operations Center (SOC) was certified by UL Solutions (UL).

"Pro-Vigil's monitoring services are nothing without the skilled professionals, top-notch facilities, and AI-enabled software that serve as the foundation for our success," said Ryan McElderry, Pro-Vigil's VP of Operations. "This designation is further proof of our commitment to achieving excellence and solidifying the best security practices that few others in the industry can match."

The Five Diamond designation is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all the requirements of the "five points of excellence":

  1. Commitment to ongoing job-related education and testing by having 100% of its monitoring center operators certified using the TMA online training series on industry best practices.
  2. Commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL, and UL.
  3. Commitment to raising the industry standards through TMA membership and participation in its activities.
  4. Commitment to reducing false dispatches.
  5. Commitment to the highest levels of customer service.

Pro-Vigil continues to demonstrate an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to its local community and customers through the investment of time, money, and commitment to quality operator training. To garner the award, Pro-Vigil met the TMA's criteria for:

  • Proficiency in the alarm confirmation process.
  • Proficiency in communications with Public Service Answering Points, such as the Emergency 911 centers.
  • Knowledge of electronic communications equipment, including cellular, radio, and internet communication systems.
  • An understanding of the codes and standards of such organizations as Underwriters Laboratories, Factory Mutual, the National Fire Protection Association, and others.
  • Proficiency in the area of emergency preparedness under a wide scenario of possibilities.

"Our mission is to provide the highest level of accuracy and uninterrupted service for customers across the country through our comprehensive video surveillance solutions," said Pro-Vigil Founder Jeremy White. "Being designated 'Five Diamond' by The Monitoring Association speaks volumes to the care and attention to detail our monitoring professionals bring to their roles helping businesses remotely detect and deter crime around the clock. This combined with our UL certification is like a one-two punch to criminals."

There are approximately 2,700 monitoring centers in the United States that communicate and interact with police, fire, and emergency services agencies. Of this group, fewer than 130 monitoring centers have achieved the Five Diamond designation.

About Pro-Vigil
Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides AI-enabled remote video monitoring solutions to organizations across North America. The company provides both on-premises and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical remote video monitoring services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil is pioneering the concept of Video Monitoring as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services, with no capital investments required. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

Phone: (860) 604-0298

SOURCE Pro-Vigil, Inc.

