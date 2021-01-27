Pro-Vigil Research Finds 20% of Companies Experienced an Increase in Physical Security Incidents Since the Start of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil , a provider of remote video monitoring, management and crime deterrence solutions, today published a research report indicating that a significant number of companies have updated their security strategies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These updates coincide with 20% of survey respondents reporting an increase in physical security incidents since the start of the pandemic, and the perception among one-third of respondents that 2021 will bring an increase in these types of incidents.

Pro-Vigil polled 124 business operations leaders across a variety of commercial vertical markets to gain an understanding of how the pandemic has impacted their security strategies, including the use of security guards and video monitoring systems. Key findings from the survey include: