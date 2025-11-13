Vance Street Capital Partners with Damotech

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced it has partnered with Damotech (or the "Company"), the leading warehouse rack safety provider with a focus on aftermarket solutions, to support the Company's continued growth. As part of the transaction, Mountaingate Capital ("Mountaingate") and Damotech management reinvested significantly alongside Vance Street. The acquisition represents Vance Street's sixth investment out of Vance Street Capital IV and 14th investment in the industrial technology safety ecosystem.

Led by CEO, Eric Naaman, Damotech is the leading provider of aftermarket rack safety solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive suite of engineering services, built-to-spec repair and protection products, and proprietary software to meet clients' safety needs. Underpinned by an increased focus on safety across warehouses in different end markets and the attractive value proposition of Damotech's solutions, over the last 15 years the Company has consistently grown at a double-digit annual growth rate.

Eric Naaman and his senior management team will continue to lead Damotech and will retain a material ownership position in the business. "Vance Street's track record of management-friendly growth investing paired with their experience scaling safety-oriented businesses created an ideal partnership," commented Eric Naaman. "This partnership will enable us to double down on our exciting growth initiatives while continuing to retain our strong culture and core values."

"We are thrilled to partner with Damotech as it embarks on its next chapter of growth. Damotech's differentiated solutions in warehouse safety and reputation for market innovation closely align with Vance Street's strategy of supporting best-in-class engineered-solution businesses with a core mandate around safety" said Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street. "Together with Damotech's management team and Mountaingate, we are excited to invest in the company's continued growth and expansion, while preserving the culture and mission that have made Damotech such a trusted and respected partner in the industry."

"We are excited to partner with Eric and his team to support growth in new geographies and product categories while also targeting strategic M&A to accelerate those initiatives," said Yousaf Tahir, Principal of Vance Street. "Vance Street's ability to leverage our prior experience in safety-oriented industrial technology businesses makes Damotech a great fit."

Paul Hastings LLP and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal advisors to Vance Street. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Damotech, while Hogan Lovells, BCF Business Law, and Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg served as legal advisors to Damotech. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Bank of Montreal and Apogem Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Damotech

Damotech is a rack safety specialist based in Boisbriand, Quebec, providing engineering services and rack safety repair & protection products. As the largest provider of rack safety solutions in North America, Damotech comprehensively solves warehouse rack safety challenges through inspections delivered by the industry's most knowledgeable engineers and the highest quality rack repair & protection products available in the marketplace. Damotech strives to provide a permanent solution to recurring rack damage while helping clients create safer work environments for their employees. For more information on Damotech, please visit www.damotech.com.

About Vance Street Capital

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace, and defense sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information on Vance Street Capital, please visit www.vancestreetcapital.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

