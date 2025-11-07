Pro Wrestling League Returns in 2026 to Transform Indian Wrestling

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced the much-anticipated return of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), set to launch in mid-January 2026. After its last successful season in 2019, the league returns with a new public-private model to give Indian wrestlers a global platform, strengthen Olympic readiness, and champion women's wrestling.

The announcement was made at a press conference graced by Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Former President, WFI, and Former Member of Parliament, as the Guest of Honour.

Announcement of Pro Wrestling League-2026 in New Delhi at a Press Conference.

"Wrestling is not just a sport in India; it is our heritage. The Pro Wrestling League will be the bridge from our traditional akhadas to the international arena," said Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

WFI President Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh added, "What IPL did for cricket, PWL will do the same for wrestling. It will be a training ground for India's future champions, who will bring home medals from the Olympics, Asian Games, and beyond. With equal focus on our Matri Shakti, we aim to create a generation of women wrestlers who dominate globally."

PWL will feature top Indian grapplers competing alongside international stars from global wrestling powerhouses. As a franchise-based league, it offers lucrative opportunities for corporate participation and private investors.

"The Pro Wrestling League is built on a self-sustaining, commercially viable model that benefits both athletes and investors," said Mr. Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman and Promoter, PWL. "Our goal is to make wrestling a mainstream sport with the same energy and fan engagement as other top leagues in India."

Mr. Akhil Gupta, CEO, PWL, emphasised the league's player-first approach, "We are building a structure that ensures financial stability for our athletes through contracts, incentives, and partnerships, allowing them to focus entirely on performance."

Mr. Sumit Dubey, COO, PWL, will spearhead franchise and sponsor partnerships to ensure strong operational and commercial execution.

The detailed season schedule, franchise owners, and international participants will be announced soon. With this, the WFI reaffirms its mission to bring wrestling ;India's most ancient sport ; to the forefront of global recognition once again.

About WFI:

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is the apex body governing wrestling in India, affiliated with the Indian Olympic Association and United World Wrestling.

About PWL:

The Pro Wrestling League is India's premier professional wrestling competition, designed to empower athletes and elevate wrestling to a global stage.

