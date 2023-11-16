Proactis chooses SnapLogic as its Generative AI integration platform as a service (iPaaS)

News provided by

Proactis

16 Nov, 2023, 06:23 ET

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactis, the leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider, has announced that it has chosen SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration solution to enhance its integration options for connecting its Source-to-Pay solutions to wider Finance, ERP and Supply-Chain technology stacks.

Proactis offers three integration options enabling customers to use APIs themselves, partners, or for Proactis to deliver these integrations using SnapLogic.

By using SnapLogic's AI suite, which includes SnapGPT, the world's first generative integration solution, AutoPrep, AutoSuggest and AutoLink , Proactis customers will benefit from significantly faster integration times that inherently adhere to the latest standards, such as OAuth, OpenAPI specification and REST.  

Proactis can now utilize SnapLogic's 700 pre-built Snaps (pre-built connectors), leverage SnapLogic's immense library of pre-built patterns or create its own as required, across a range of technology areas, including Finance and ERP solutions, enabling users to leverage greater value from their software investments by automating tasks, aligning processes and connecting data across technology stacks.

"This is an exciting time for Proactis as we introduce this leading generative AI and machine learning platform. We are looking forward to helping our customers benefit from the flexibility of this solution to provide quick and easy integrations, and drive greater value from their Finance, ERP and supply-chain investments," says Proactis CPTO, Toby Davidson.

"It's no secret that Source-to-Pay professionals are under extreme pressure to do more with less, all while adhering to strict governance and regulatory restrictions," said Jason Wakeam, Global Sales VP and OEM at SnapLogic. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Proactis and provide our groundbreaking generative AI-powered integration platform to supply chain managers and allow them to reach their full potential. By extending our platform's ease of use and security which many organizations rely on for their mission critical use cases, we're excited to see Proactis customers automate time and talent draining integrations and free up time to focus on business changing innovations."

The availability of SnapLogic, which is a TrustRadius Top Rated, a G2 Crowd leader and Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in data integrations tools, will be announced soon.

Read more about Proactis here.

Read more about OEM/embedding SnapLogic .

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in generative integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier.

Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

SOURCE Proactis

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.