Proactis presents Proactis Rego - its powerful Source-to-Pay software platform

WETHERBY, England, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactis, the leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider, has introduced Proactis Rego, a powerful spend management software platform specifically designed for mid-market organisations.

The platform is specifically designed for mid-market organisations. The modular nature of Proactis Rego enables customers to tackle Sourcing, Procure-to-Pay, Accounts Payable Automation or any other part of the Source-to-Pay process in isolation, rather than as part of a much wider-ranging, and costly, process.

Geert Timmermans, Chief Product Officer at Proactis, said: "We have developed Proactis Rego to help organisations maximise wider control, visibility and efficiency.

Mid-market organisations have a unique set of challenges. Typically they have Source-to-Pay processes that are heavily manual or partly automated with a mix of in-house or wider external systems. Yet as mid-market businesses tend to change quickly, they need to be agile and to adapt their systems to accommodate change. Proactis Rego is a modular platform that allows organisations to adapt according to need."

Moreover, the platform, and each module, is fast to implement and use for rapid access to long-lasting benefits. Organisations can control spend and manage supply-chain risk; improve compliance and governance of their purchasing activities; reduce the cost of goods and services; and deliver efficiencies; all through process digitisation and automation.

"Taking a modular approach, and working hand-in-hand with business-critical applications such as ERP and Finance management systems, with strong local implementations and support services, makes Proactis Rego the perfect choice for mid-market organisations," concluded Geert.

About Proactis

Proactis is a leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider for mid-market organisations across a range of service-led industries.

Proactis' end-to-end modular platform enables customers to control spend and manage supply-chain risk; improve compliance and governance of their purchasing activities; reduce the cost of goods and services; and deliver efficiencies, all through process digitisation and automation.

Proactis serves a rapidly growing client base of over 1,100 corporate and public sector organisations and 2 million suppliers, with over 3 million users in 100+ countries across the UK, Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia.

