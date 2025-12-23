PROACTIVE Vacations Outperforms Brunswick County Rental Market in 2025, Signals Strong Momentum for 2026

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROACTIVE Vacations is celebrating the close of the 2025 vacation rental property year with performance that exceeded market expectations, finishing 7.4% ahead of 2024. This growth comes during a year when, according to Key Data—a global leader in short-term rental market analytics—the Brunswick County, North Carolina vacation rental market was flat to slightly down year over year.

Despite broader market headwinds, PROACTIVE Vacations significantly outperformed local benchmarks. Data from LSI Tools by Inhabit shows PROACTIVE surpassed the market occupancy rate by 6.36% while also exceeding the market average daily rate (ADR) by 9.1%. These results highlight the company's ability to gain market share through disciplined revenue management and strategic pricing in a highly competitive environment.

"Outperforming the market in a flat year is a direct result of staying proactive rather than reactive," said PROACTIVE Vacations General Manager, Greg Isenhour; "Our team remains focused on smart pricing strategies, targeted marketing, and strong owner partnerships that position our properties to perform, regardless of market conditions."

PROACTIVE's performance reflects a continued emphasis on real-time data analysis, channel optimization, and consistent property standards. As booking windows shortened and consumer behavior evolved throughout the year, the company's local expertise and adaptability allowed it to capture demand that others missed.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, early indicators remain positive. PROACTIVE Vacations is currently outpacing 2025 bookings year-to-date by approximately 11%, with ADR growth tracking in the 7% range. Early booking trends suggest continued confidence in Brunswick County as a coastal destination offering strong value for travelers.

While forecasts for 2026 appear optimistic, geopolitical factors, employment trends, interest rates, and overall consumer confidence will continue to influence travel behavior. As in prior years, more definitive forecast data for the 2026 season is expected to emerge in April, when spring booking patterns provide clearer insight into demand.

PROACTIVE Vacations remains focused on navigating these variables with a data-driven, performance-first approach that supports long-term success for homeowners while delivering exceptional guest experiences along the Carolina Coast.

About PROACTIVE Vacations: PROACTIVE Vacations is a full-service vacation property management company with offices in Holden Beach and Oak Island, NC with over 280 Vacation Rental Properties ranging from 2 to 10 bedroom properties.

