Procedure Trays Market Worth USD 18.9 Billion in 2025 | CAGR: 10.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Moreover, governments worldwide are encouraging usage of single-use sterile instruments to avoid infections. This, in turn, is acting as one of the key trends stoking market growth. Along with the increasing number of surgical procedures, the demand for advanced logistics and inventory management is also growing.

Patients are increasingly preferring noninvasive or minimally invasive surgeries due to high risk of infections associated with invasive surgeries. Usage of prepacked kits aids in prevention and control of infectious diseases. The U.K. government has issued specific guidelines related to degree of sterility that has to be maintained in operating rooms. In addition to high risk of infection, noninvasive surgeries require shorter hospital stays, thus saving time and medical cost.

Huge unused stocks of hospital supplies can lead to their expiration. As hospitals are not required to keep a large stock of medical supplies due to procedure trays, it helps in avoiding expiry of products. Due to convenience offered by procedure trays, administrative and purchase departments in hospitals are not required to contact many suppliers. Hence, it saves procurement and administration costs.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Procedure Trays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Operating Room, Angiography, Ophthalmology), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/procedure-trays-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Procedure trays market is segmented into operating room, angiography, ophthalmology, and other procedure trays. The operating room segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Majority of surgical procedures are performed at hospitals. Hospitals represented the highest share in the market in 2016.As cost saving measures, rising adoption of procedure trays will contribute to the hospital segment.

Clinics and other healthcare facilities are anticipated to witness highest CAGR in the coming years. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries will supplement the growth of the segment.

North America dominated the procedure trays market in 2016, owing to domicile of several key players and various initiatives undertaken by governments to encourage use of single-use medical supplies to prevent infections.

dominated the procedure trays market in 2016, owing to domicile of several key players and various initiatives undertaken by governments to encourage use of single-use medical supplies to prevent infections. Competition in this market is likely to be high in the coming years as market players are competing to capture maximum share in the market, especially in technologically advanced nations such as the U.S., Germany , and U.K.

, and U.K. Some of the key market players are Owens & Minor, Inc.; Cardinal Health; 3M Healthcare; Becton, Dickinson and Company; and Teleflex Incorporated.

Healthcare; Becton, Dickinson and Company; and Teleflex Incorporated. Mergers and acquisitions of well-established players is one of the key strategies adopted by prominent companies in the market. For instance, Owens & Minor, Inc. acquired Medical Action Industries, Inc. in 2014.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Infectious Vaccines Market - Infectious vaccines market is expected to witness a growth of over 12% CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Infectious vaccines market is expected to witness a growth of over 12% CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market - The global breast lesion localization methods market size was valued at USD 507.7 million in the year 2016.



The global breast lesion localization methods market size was valued at in the year 2016. Smart Medical Devices Market - The global smart medical devices market was valued USD 3.58 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 24.46 billion by 2025.



The global smart medical devices market was valued in 2016 and is expected to reach by 2025. Pharmacovigilance Market - The global pharmacovigilance (PV) market size was estimated at USD 3.40 billion in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global procedure tray market report on the basis of product, end-use, and regions:

Procedure Tray Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Operating Room Angiography Ophthalmology Others

Procedure Tray End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Hospitals Clinics & other healthcare facilities

Procedure Tray Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.