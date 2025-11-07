Proceed Acquires Special Delivery Services, Expanding Its Technology-Driven Service of Process Capabilities in Texas

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proceed (formerly Counsel Press), a leader in technology-enabled litigation support, today announced the acquisition of Special Delivery Service, Inc. ("Special Delivery"), a Dallas-based provider of technology-driven service of process solutions.

This acquisition expands Proceed's growing footprint in Texas following its recent acquisition of Court Record Research and further strengthens its position as one of the nation's most comprehensive litigation support providers.

For over two decades, Special Delivery has been recognized for its modern approach to service of process. Leveraging technology, the company delivers real-time tracking, proof of service, and enhanced visibility for clients bringing speed and transparency to the litigation process.

"Special Delivery has redefined what dependable, tech-enabled service of process looks like," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Proceed. "Their innovative mindset and commitment to client success perfectly complement Proceed's vision of simplifying litigation through technology and expertise."

"We're proud of what Special Delivery has built over the years," said Mark Finn, owner of Special Delivery Service. "With Proceed's national reach, the company's innovative approach will now benefit clients across the country, delivering the same precision and responsiveness we've always prioritized."

The integration of Special Delivery accelerates Proceed's national expansion and reinforces its commitment to setting a new standard for accuracy, speed, and confidence in litigation support.

About Proceed

Proceed is a leading nationwide provider of litigation support services and expert guidance. Perfected over 80 years as Counsel Press, the company has evolved into a national, multi-dimensional platform operating across the dispute lifecycle. Proceed delivers e-filing, service of process, dispute management, and appellate services with precision, operational excellence, and technology-enabled efficiency. Proceed empowers legal teams to navigate complex litigation with speed, accuracy and confidence. Learn more at proceedlegal.com

