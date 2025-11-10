Proceed Expands West Coast Presence and Technology Capabilities with Rapid Legal and LegalConnect Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proceed (formerly Counsel Press), a leader in technology-enabled legal services, today announced the acquisition of Rapid Legal, Inc., and its proprietary technology platform LegalConnect, Inc., based in Chino Hills, California.

Founded in 1994 by David Nill, Rapid Legal is a trusted provider of e-filing and service of process solutions across California, which is one of the nation's most complex and litigation-intensive markets. Its LegalConnect platform streamlines filing and service workflows for law firms and legal professionals.

"Rapid Legal and LegalConnect bring together an advanced e-filing platform, scale, and extensive expertise in one of the most sophisticated e-filing environments in the country," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Proceed. "This platform will become the foundation for our next-generation unified platform, enabling us to deliver faster, smarter e-filing and service of process support nationwide."

"Through this acquisition, Rapid Legal and LegalConnect contribute our technology and expertise to strengthen Proceed's national, technology-driven platform for legal support services," said David Nill, founder and CEO of Rapid Legal and LegalConnect. "This move accelerates our ability to deliver a single, integrated solution, enhancing efficiency and scale for law firms and corporate legal teams."

The acquisition expands Proceed's national footprint and enhances its technology infrastructure, reinforcing its position as one of the most comprehensive providers of e-filing and service of process solutions in the country.

About Proceed

Proceed is a leading nationwide provider of technology-enabled legal services and expert guidance. Perfected over 80 years as Counsel Press, the company has evolved into a national, multi-dimensional platform operating across the dispute lifecycle. Proceed delivers e-filing, service of process, dispute management, and appellate services with precision, operational excellence, and technology-enabled efficiency. Proceed empowers legal teams to navigate complex matters with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Learn more at proceedlegal.com.

