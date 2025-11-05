Proceed Enhances Regional and National Litigation Services with Houston-Based Court Record Research Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proceed (formerly Counsel Press), a leader in technology-enabled litigation support, today announced the acquisition of Court Record Research, Inc., a Houston-based provider specializing in court record retrieval, e-filing, and service of process solutions.

Founded in Houston, Court Record Research has built a strong reputation for precision, responsiveness, and deep expertise in navigating local, state, and federal court systems across Texas. Its services include process serving, document retrieval, court filing, and docket research—critical components in the litigation workflow that ensure accuracy, compliance, and efficiency for law firms and corporate clients.

"Court Record Research brings deep expertise and trusted client relationships in one of the nation's most active legal markets," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Proceed. "Together, we're expanding our capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to being the most comprehensive dispute management support partner in the industry."

"Joining Proceed allows us to leverage their national platform while continuing to provide the same local expertise and personalized service our clients expect," said Christopher Wathen, founder of Court Record Research.

"We're excited to combine our Houston-based knowledge with Proceed's technology and resources to deliver faster, more efficient solutions for law firms across Texas and beyond," added Leo Villegas, co-founder of Court Record Research.

With this acquisition, Proceed strengthens its regional coverage and enhances its e-filing and service of process lines of business, helping law firms and corporate clients manage filings, service, and document workflows with confidence.

About Proceed

Proceed is the leading nationwide provider of litigation support services and expert guidance. Perfected over 80 years as Counsel Press, the company has evolved into a national, multi-dimensional platform operating across the dispute lifecycle. Proceed delivers e-filing, service of process, dispute management, and appellate services with trademark precision, operational excellence, and technology-enabled efficiency. Proceed empowers legal teams to navigate complex litigation with speed, accuracy and confidence. Learn more at proceedlegal.com

SOURCE Proceed