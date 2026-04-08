Proceed Opens Arizona and Nevada Offices to Support Continued Southwest Growth

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proceed, a nationwide provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, announced the opening of new offices in Arizona and Nevada, expanding its presence in the Southwest to better support law firms handling high-volume and multi-jurisdiction matters.

The company's Las Vegas office opened in December 2025, followed by the Phoenix office in March 2026. Both locations were established to meet sustained demand for service of process across the region, while also supporting e-filing and paper filing in Arizona, Nevada, and neighboring states where Proceed has an established client base.

Proceed's Arizona office is located at 3877 N. 7th St., Suite 230, Phoenix, AZ 85014. The Nevada office is located at 8337 W. Sunset Rd., Suite 320, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

"Expanding into Arizona and Nevada allows us to be closer to the work and the courts that matter most to our clients," said Maria Piperis, Chief Operating Officer of Proceed. "At the same time, we're continuing to invest in a fully integrated, technology-enabled platform that brings electronic filing, service of process, proof management, and appellate services into a single, streamlined workflow. By combining automation with experienced teams and a nationwide network of vetted process servers, we help our clients reduce risk, avoid common filing issues before they reach the court, and achieve consistent, reliable outcomes across jurisdictions."

As law firms continue to adopt technology-enabled services to improve operational certainty, Proceed combines automation with expert human oversight to help ensure filings meet current court rules and standards. This approach is supported by the nation's largest integrated network of vetted process servers and includes skip tracing capabilities; delivering consistent execution across jurisdictions within a secure, enterprise-grade environment.

Operations in both Arizona and Nevada are led by Lisa Ezell-Macaluso, Regional Director of Operations for Proceed's Service of Process division.

About Proceed

Proceed is a leading nationwide provider of technology-enabled legal services and expert guidance. Perfected over 88 years as Counsel Press, the company has evolved into a national, multidimensional platform operating across the dispute lifecycle. Proceed delivers e-filing, service of process, dispute management, and appellate services with precision, operational excellence, and technology-enabled efficiency. Proceed empowers legal teams to navigate complex matters with speed, accuracy, and confidence. For more information, visit proceedlegal.com.

SOURCE Proceed