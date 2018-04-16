Process Oil Demand to Grow Fastest in Africa/Mideast Region

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global process oil demand is forecast to grow 1.4% per year to 7.2 million metric tons in 2021. The rate of growth is expected to be lower than the global average in North America and Western Europe – where manufacturing growth will be the slowest – and higher than average in all other regions. Factors driving the market:

Increase in world rubber consumption is forecast to accelerate, particularly in developing countries as a result of expanding vehicle parks.

Fast population growth in developing regions will boost the level of food and beverage manufacturing.

Mature manufacturing industries and the offshoring of operations to utilize cheaper labor costs will limit process oil requirements in developed areas of the world.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-industrial-lubricants-by-product-market-and-formulation-3589.htm

Growth for process oil demand will be fastest in the Africa/Mideast region due to expected above average increases in African manufacturing. While the Asia/Pacific is home to the country expected to undergo the biggest growth – India – countries with mature manufacturing markets, such as Japan and South Korea, will limit aggregate growth outlook for the region. These and other trends are presented in Global Industrial Lubricants, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Global demand for all types of industrial lubricants is expected to increase 1.6% per year through 2021. The major driving factors will be:

increased manufacturing activity, particularly in developing regions

a heightened level of global trade

growing level of global energy consumption

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Chemicals studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

