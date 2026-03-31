Process W-2 & W-3 Corrections, In-House with efile ezW2Correction. No Outsourcing Required

Import Previous and Corrected Data Seamlessly with ezW2Correction Software from Halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com urges business that errors on W-2 forms can quickly turn into costly problems if not corrected promptly. To address these challenges, the powerful ezW2Correction 2025 efile version and the efile direct, add-on feature gives businesses full control over corrections, without relying on expensive third-party services.

ezW2Correction now supports an e-file direct, add-on feature for W2 and W3 Corrections (additional cost) Speed Speed

Designed for efficiency and accuracy, the efile version allows users to import both original W-2 data and corrected information directly from CSV files , significantly reducing manual entry and speeding up the correction process. Download and test drive, today!

"Halfpricesoft.com offers an innovative import feature to process W-2 and W-3 corrections quickly and accurately," said Founder, Dr. Ge. "Businesses can now handle corrections internally, saving both time and money while maintaining full control over sensitive payroll data."

The newest W2Cefile direct, add-on feature was created for clients racing the clock or for those without a TCC code. With the new service, clients can securely and effortlessly e-file W-2 and W-3 corrections directly through Halfpricesoft. No delays, no barriers, just fast, reliable filing when it matters most. See details .

ezW2Correction efile version is required for businesses that want the advanced import functionality and the efile direct, add-on feature. It allows for:

Importing both original and corrected W-2 data from CSV files

Processing unlimited W-2c and W-3c forms

Supporting unlimited companies at one flat rate

Printing and efiling forms for tax years 2015 through 2025

e file direct, add-on feature

This all-in-one solution starts at $169.00 for a single installation and empowers businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals to streamline the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I import my own data? Yes. ezW2Correction supports importing employee lists and data from external CSV files, W-2 e-file documents, and ezW2 software.

Yes. ezW2Correction supports importing employee lists and data from external CSV files, W-2 e-file documents, and ezW2 software. Can I import both original and corrected data? Yes. This feature is available in the efile version.

Yes. This feature is available in the efile version. Can I process corrections for prior years? Absolutely. ezW2Correction 2025 supports correction form processing for tax years 2015 through 2025 at one flat rate.

Save time, reduce costs, and simplify the workflow with integrated solutions built for growing businesses.

Stop outsourcing and start saving. Take control of W-2 corrections today with ezW2Correction efile version . Visit Halfpricesoft.com to download your free trial for up to 30 days.

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable, user-friendly business software solutions for accountants, HR professionals, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its products are designed to simplify payroll, tax filing, and compliance while delivering exceptional value.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com