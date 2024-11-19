Prochant Launches New Engagement Services Offering to Optimize Revenue Cycle Management Through Patient and Referral Calling

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant, a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for the home-based care industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new Engagement Services offering. Engagement Services are designed to streamline and enhance communication with patients and referral sources, such as physicians and hospitals. This solution effectively addresses the growing challenges that providers face, including high labor costs, inadequate staffing, high turnover, complaints due to long hold times and slow callbacks, as well as lost revenues due to denials and canceled orders. Prochant's best-practice approach to addressing these challenges is built upon consistent, cost-effective staffing and high-quality interactions.

Engagement Services expand Prochant's comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions by introducing full-service patient and referral calling. This new offering enhances current intake, billing and collections service lines, delivering a holistic RCM solution for providers in the home-based care industry. By improving communication and prioritizing patient satisfaction, Prochant helps providers capture more revenue, build stronger relationships and deliver better care outcomes.

"Managing patient and referral communications can be time-consuming and operationally challenging for providers. The hard fact is that most providers simply can't afford to staff their phones with enough people to handle their patient and referral call volumes. That's why more and more are turning to outsourcing for simple calls, so their internal teams can focus where they are needed," said Joey Graham, CEO of Prochant. "With this launch, we aim to provide providers with consistent, high-quality interactions that boost their overall performance."

Key provider use-cases of Prochant's Engagement Services include:

Obtaining Missing Information: Minimize billing errors, reduce claim denials and accelerate revenue cycles by efficiently gathering essential details from patients and referral sources, including insurance updates, coordination of benefits and missing documentation.

Order Acknowledgment & Scheduling: Reassure patients and referral sources by promptly confirming order receipt and scheduling procedures, reducing anxiety and enhancing satisfaction for all parties involved.

Switchboard Operations: Ensure consistent low wait times and high-quality interactions with providers and referrals, utilizing Prochant to answer provider phones, guiding callers to the appropriate department or extension and responding to basic inquiries.

Prochant's Engagement Services will operate from its near-shore location in Guyana, South America, complemented by U.S.-based leadership to ensure seamless coordination. Guyana offers coverage during Eastern Time zone business hours and allows patients and referral sources to receive timely, clear communication from native English speakers. Leveraging this strategic location, Prochant is able to provide highly scalable support that adapts to the growth needs of home-based care organizations while upholding exceptional service quality.

With the launch of Engagement Services, Prochant reaffirms its commitment to empowering home-based care providers with scalable, high-quality solutions that drive efficiency, boost revenue and ultimately improve patient and referral experiences.

For more information, please visit www.prochant.com or email [email protected].

About Prochant, LLC

Established in 1999, Prochant delivers focused revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to providers for the home-based care industry. Our expertise lies in providing end-to-end RCM for home-based care, including HME, infusion and pharmacy and home health and hospice, consistently delivering exceptional results to some of the leading providers in the country. We combine innovative technology in workflow and analytics and deep industry knowledge to streamline the time-consuming and expensive reimbursement process. As a result, we help home-based care providers accelerate their collections, increase revenue and reduce operational costs while managing risk.

