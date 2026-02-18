This morning, the new Investment Promotion Office was inaugurated, focused on accelerating the identification of investment projects in high-value sectors such as business services, medical devices, and semiconductors.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica took a strategic step forward in its foreign direct investment (FDI) agenda this morning with the inauguration of an Investment Promotion Office (IPO) in Silicon Valley, aimed at attracting technology and semiconductor companies. The new office of Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) seeks to position the country as a competitive destination amid an increasingly complex global landscape.

PROCOMER opens Investment Promotion Office in Silicon Valley to accelerate advanced technology attraction

With this inauguration, led by the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, PROCOMER officially began operations of its Investment Promotion Office (IPO) in Santa Clara County, at the heart of Silicon Valley—one of the world's leading sources of investment projects and the primary origin of U.S. outbound foreign direct investment globally.

"The opening of this office in Silicon Valley sends a clear signal that Costa Rica is not waiting for the future—we are actively building it. We want to be closer to the innovators, investors, and strategic partners within the world's most dynamic technology ecosystem. Our country offers highly skilled talent, democratic stability, and a competitive business environment that positions us as a reliable partner to strengthen resilient supply chains and attract investment in semiconductors and advanced technologies," Minister Tovar stated during the event.

The inauguration brought together representatives and decision-makers from leading companies across key strategic sectors in California, including digital services, health technologies, advanced manufacturing, and agribusiness.

"This IPO reflects PROCOMER's vision as the country's official investment attraction agency and as a strategic partner for projects seeking stability, talent, and a strong productive ecosystem. California concentrates some of the world's most dynamic business ecosystems, and from here we will identify new projects, support expansion processes, and accelerate the arrival of investments that generate employment, knowledge transfer, and productive linkages across all our regions," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

This office is part of Costa Rica's broader investment attraction strategy and responds to the decision to expand its direct presence in highly competitive markets, with the objective of securing new high value-added projects in sectors where the country has a proven track record and qualified talent, such as business services, advanced manufacturing—including medical devices and semiconductors—agribusiness, and tourism infrastructure.

Between 2014 and 2024, a total of 101 investment projects in Costa Rica originated from California. Of these, 63 correspond to the services sector, generating an estimated 13,300 jobs, while 26 projects were concentrated in advanced manufacturing, with approximately 5,900 jobs created. These figures consolidate California as a priority market within the country's investment attraction strategy.

The new IPO will take an active role in identifying and attracting new investment projects, as well as in supporting the retention and expansion of California-based companies already operating in Costa Rica. It will also serve as a direct bridge between Costa Rica's investment teams and companies in California, ensuring comprehensive and specialized support throughout the entire evaluation and establishment process.

