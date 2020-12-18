Procrastinators Unite: Nordstrom Offers Last Minute Services For Same-Day Gifting and a Stress-Free Holiday

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays quickly approach, shoppers focus on the same question: how can I make sure I get all my gifts by December 24?

Nordstrom is proud to offer services that take the stress from last-minute shopping no matter how customers choose to shop. This year, customers have more choices than ever to get their online orders how they want before December 25 including online order pickup, curbside pickup, ship to store, expedited shipping and same-day delivery in the NYC Area.

To ensure you have the perfect gift just in time, Nordstrom's gifting experts suggest:

Same and Next Day Convenient Contactless Curbside Pick Up with Complimentary Gift Wrap:

When you're on a tight timeline, curbside and online order pickup in store will get you what you need fast at any Nordstrom store or Nordstrom Local. Bonus: we'll gift wrap your items for free and if you pick up curbside, you don't even have to get out of your car. Visit Nordstrom.com/stores to check your store's hours. All stores will be open on Christmas Eve for online order pickup. Nordstrom also launched curbside returns this week.

For more information our shipping and pickup options, visit https://www.nordstrom.com/browse/customer-service/shipping-methods-charges.

