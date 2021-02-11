ProcureAbility Finishes Strong in 2020 with Numerous Industry Accolades, Moving into 2021 with a Focus on Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureAbility , a global provider of procurement solutions and strategies, capped off an impressive year of growth with a slew of industry awards and recognition. 2020 marked one of the firm's most successful years yet, continuing its outstanding trajectory towards becoming one of the world's top procurement firms.

Despite facing the ongoing global pandemic, ProcureAbility demonstrated its firm's characteristic ability to adapt, evolve, and rise to even the most unexpected of challenges. Even as the world and its economies faced unforeseen obstacles, the firm saw historic growth that earned it the attention of industry experts, clients, and leading publications alike. ProcureAbility was named one of Consulting Magazine's "Fastest Growing Firms of 2020," and also maintained their long-held place on the Inc. 5000 with outstanding sales growth of 98 percent.

Beyond garnering recognition for the firm's exemplary growth in 2020, ProcureAbility was also acknowledged for its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. GrowFL, a Florida-based organization dedicated to supporting the growth of successful second-stage companies, honored the firm as a "2020 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree." Described as an event that seeks to recognize companies that prove a noteworthy ability to innovate and perform, the GrowFL Companies to Watch is a unique awards program highlighting "high performance in the marketplace."

Yet another highlight of 2020 was ProcureAbility's appearance on the cover of CIOReview Magazine, a technology-focused publication aimed at the leaders in the fields of business and tech. An interview with ProcureAbility CEO John Evans was published on the magazine's website, detailing his viewpoints on the shifting nature of procurement and how his firm has continued to thrive in an evolving business world.

When asked about the firm's vision for 2021, Evans described its core focus as unchanged from what led to its explosive growth: on serving its clients exceptionally well. New offerings are planned, which comes as no surprise to industry thought leaders who have considered ProcureAbility to be a shining example of the results of strategic innovation and best practices.

In Evans' own words, 2021 is expected to be a historic year, both for ProcureAbility and the field of procurement itself:

Procurement has long been labeled a cost-cutting function, but the COVID-19 pandemic has catapulted it to a permanent spot at the management round table. Now, procurement is finally being seen for what it truly is: a valuable, strategic part of the organizational structure… The ProcureAbility team is extremely proud of the way we conducted ourselves through one of the most challenging years in recent history, and we plan to continue to carry our signature approach into 2021 as well. Our mission has always been to redefine the traditional concept of procurement, going beyond the boundaries of the standard models to meet the modern needs of clients.

Many industry experts predict that, in the coming year, ProcureAbility will expand its procurement delivery capabilities and use its uniquely flexible approach to meet clients' evolving needs for procurement expertise, process improvement, and talent . In addition, it is likely that the firm will expand its analytics and intelligence solutions and continue to leverage a rapidly-emerging variety of technologies to maximize the value it delivers to clients.

About ProcureAbility



Since 1996, ProcureAbility has been providing procurement organizations with industry-leading consulting, staffing, and recruiting services, in addition to market intelligence and analytics. The firm has distinguished itself from competitors with a flexible model that maximizes customization, giving clients the advantage of highly-tailored solutions and the ultimate in versatility. Widely regarded as experts in the field of procurement, ProcureAbility works with a diverse range of Fortune 1000 clients, including Honda, Walgreens, Uber, and Caesars Entertainment®.

For more information, please contact Melissa Lamer, Marketing & Communications Director, email: [email protected] or phone: 888.991.3396

