Procurement Sciences Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

The AI platform purpose-built for government contractors to find, win, and deliver more contracts now meets the federal government's highest cloud security standard for unclassified systems

RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Sciences, the only secure end-to-end AI Growth platform for government contractors, announced it has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The authorization means Procurement Sciences officially meets federal cloud security standards, enabling government contractors to deploy the platform across their BD, capture, and proposal operations in full confidence.

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is granted by the federal government to cloud service providers that meet a rigorous set of security controls designed to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive government data.

"FedRAMP is the standard for cloud security in the federal space. It's not just a certification we're chasing to check a box. It means our platform meets the rigorous security controls the government requires to protect sensitive data. Our partnership with Knox Systems to pursue FedRAMP Moderate authorization is a deliberate investment in our customers," John Bullough, Chief Information Security Officer of Procurement Sciences said. "What does that actually mean for users of the Awarded AI platform? Less risk, faster procurement approvals, and one less compliance headache. Instead of spending months evaluating whether our security posture is up to par, FedRAMP gives a trusted, standardized answer: yes, it is."

Unlocking the Federal Market

With FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Procurement Sciences is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the authoritative directory of authorized cloud services used by federal agencies and their contractors. The authorization enables:

Federal agency adoption without the lengthy Authorization to Operate (ATO) process typically required for unauthorized cloud tools

without the lengthy Authorization to Operate (ATO) process typically required for unauthorized cloud tools Government contractor company-wide deployment with confidence that the platform meets federal security standards required for handling acquisition-sensitive information

with confidence that the platform meets federal security standards required for handling acquisition-sensitive information Systems integrator teaming with the assurance that Procurement Sciences meets the security bar required by prime contractors and their agency customers

Built for the Way Government Contractors Work

Procurement Sciences helps government contractors at every stage of the contract lifecycle — from identifying the right opportunities in a sea of federal solicitations, to building competitive capture strategies, to producing winning proposals. The platform's AI-powered features include opportunity discovery and fit scoring, past performance matching, compliance matrix extraction, deep research for capture intelligence, and RFx analysis, all purpose-built for the unique demands of government contracting.

"Security is table stakes for government contractors. Achieving FedRAMP enables us to deliver a FedRAMP-authorized AI platform purpose-built for government contracting, allowing teams to use AI proposal tools and automation while protecting mission-critical data," stated Christian Ferreria, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Procurement Sciences.

Availability

Procurement Sciences' FedRAMP-authorized environment is available now. Request a demo to learn more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Procurement Sciences is the AI growth platform built for government contractors. The company's end-to-end platform empowers federal contractors, defense contractors, and government-focused professional services firms to increase win rates, reduce proposal cycle times, improve compliance accuracy, and protect contract revenue through practical, human-centered AI solutions.

SOURCE Procurement Sciences