Procurement Sciences Acquires HigherGov, Creating the Largest AI-Powered Growth Platform in Government Contracting

Combined platform serves more than 3,000 government contractors, including close to half of the Industry Top 100, and has contributed to more than $100 billion in AI-assisted awarded contracts.

RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Sciences, the company behind Awarded AI, the leading FedRAMP-authorized AI platform for capture, business development, and proposal teams, today announced the acquisition of HigherGov, one of the fastest-growing and most widely used AI-powered market intelligence and data platforms in government contracting.

The acquisition pairs Awarded AI's enterprise-grade agentic platform with HigherGov's deep data mapping across federal, state, local, and grant markets. Together, the platforms now serve more than 3,000 businesses that sell to the government - including close to half of the industry Top 100 - and have contributed to more than $100 billion in AI-assisted awarded contracts.

HigherGov helps contractors find better opportunities faster. Awarded AI helps them win those opportunities. Together, they form the most complete system available in government contracting, from the moment an opportunity is identified to the moment a winning proposal is submitted.



HigherGov will continue to operate as a standalone product for current users, with no immediate changes to how customers access or use the platform. Over time, customers will also have the option to add Awarded AI and connect HigherGov's market intelligence directly into AI-powered capture, proposal, and business development workflows.

The Most Complete Data and AI System in government contracting

HigherGov brings a uniquely deep data layer to the combined platform, covering federal opportunities and forecasts, state and local bids across all 50 states, grants, recompetes, contract vehicles, task orders, awarded contracts, competitors, teaming partners, expert networks, and labor pricing benchmarks. Awarded AI brings the execution layer: AI agents and workflows for opportunity qualification, capture strategy, proposal drafting, compliance, pricing, and review, in an environment that is FedRAMP Moderate Authorized, SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and built for the security posture government contractors require.

What's Coming Next

Integration between HigherGov and Awarded AI is planned to begin rolling out in the weeks following this announcement, with AI agents pulling live HigherGov market intelligence directly into capture, proposal, and pricing workflows.

"Data is the new oil, but in government contracting, the real advantage is turning opportunity, award, agency, competitor, teaming, and pricing intelligence into action. With HigherGov, we now have one of the most extensive government contracting data layers in the market across federal, state and local, grant, and historical award data. Paired with Awarded AI's business-specific agents purpose-built to find, win, and deliver government contracts, that data becomes actionable for the workflows contractors use every day. That combination did not exist before today." - Christian Ferreira, CEO, Procurement Sciences

Discover what's coming next and connect with our team to learn more.

About HigherGov

HigherGov is the leading AI-powered government market intelligence and opportunity discovery platform, serving thousands of government contractors, consultants, and growth teams. The platform aggregates and enriches data from federal, grant, and state and local sources across all 50 states, supported by FOIA-obtained intelligence, proprietary datasets, and human-plus-AI analysis.

About Procurement Sciences

Procurement Sciences is the developer of Awarded AI, the AI-native growth platform for government contracting. Awarded AI supports the full contracting lifecycle covering opportunity discovery, capture strategy, proposal drafting, compliance review, pricing, and win analysis. The platform is FedRAMP Moderate Authorized, SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and supports CUI-compliant and on-premise deployments. With the addition of HigherGov, the combined platform now serves more than 3,000 government contractors, including more than close to half of the industry Top 100.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Procurement Sciences