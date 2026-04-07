Production Begins on Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou, A Defining Lifestyle Original Series for Great American Media

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameras are officially rolling on "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," marking the start of production on what is poised to become a landmark unscripted series for Great American Media.

Jep and Jessica Robertson has teamed up with Great American Pure Flix to produce “Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou,” an Original Lifestyle Series that will be filmed in Texas.

Starring two of the country most influential and faith-driven voices, Jep Robertson and Jessica Robertson, the new Original Lifestyle Series follows the couple as they step into an entirely new chapter – building out not only neighborhoods, but a thriving Comanche Moon Ranch community rooted in purpose and legacy and viewers will witness firsthand how vision, hard work, and conviction can transform land into legacy – and neighbors into family.

"Great American Media's has become one of the most beloved viewing destinations in just five short years – a credit to our unwavering commitment to quality and purpose-driven storytelling – building a trusted brand and one of the industry's fastest-growing libraries," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer & Chief of Staff, Great American Media. "This strength and momentum allow us to invest in new genres of storytelling while staying true to the values that define us, and to attract exceptional new voices like Jep and Jessica Robertson, whose authenticity, faith, and heart reflect the very best of our brand," Haubrich concluded.

Leaving behind the Louisiana bayous that made them household names, Jep and Jessica are planting deeper roots in Texas – creating a gathering place designed to foster connection, craftsmanship, and meaningful living. From ranch development and community projects to moments of family and faith around the table, the series captures the real-life building of something enduring.

With production underway, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" signals Great American Media's continued expansion into premium unscripted programming that reflects its core values and its growing multi-platform ecosystem, from Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, GFAM+, multiple fast channels, and more on the horizon.

As the Robertson's build their new frontier, viewers will be inspired to build, serve, and strengthen the communities around them.

"Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" is slated to premiere later this year.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT WARM SPRINGS PRODUCTIONS

Warm Springs Productions, based in Missoula, Montana, is responsible for such hit series as Yellowstone: One-Fifty and The First Christmas with Kevin Costner, History's Mountain Men, and Discovery's The Last Woodsman, plus many more. They were also producers of Duck Commander, the pre-cursor to Duck Dynasty, and have been friends and collaborators with the Robertsons for many years.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media