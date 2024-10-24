Production of Airedale by Modine™ Data Center Cooling Solutions Begins at Bradford, UK, Site

Art Laszlo appointed Group Vice President to lead Modine's global Data Centers business

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the official opening of its 14.6 acre Bradford, UK, site acquired earlier this year. This site will be dedicated to meeting demand for Airedale by Modine™ precision cooling products for data centers, with production launching two months ahead of schedule.

"The opening of the Bradford site is another exciting milestone in Modine's expansion strategy to serve global data center customers under the Airedale by Modine brand," said Eric McGinnis, President, Climate Solutions. "Demand for energy efficient data center cooling products is strong, and this capacity expansion allows us to provide our customers with the technology and service needed to meet this unprecedented demand."

As part of its global expansion strategy, Modine is able to supply global customers with precision Airedale by Modine cooling equipment, systems, and technologies from facilities across Canada, Spain, the UK, and the U.S. The Bradford site manufactures and tests computer room air handlers and fan walls; expansion plans for the site include the construction of a state-of-the-art fan wall test center for R&D activities and factory acceptance tests.

"In addition, I'm pleased to announce the appointment of Art Laszlo as our new Group Vice President, Data Centers," McGinnis continued. "Art previously led our Liquid-Cooled Applications business in our Performance Technologies segment. In this new role, Art will be responsible for leading our global Data Centers business and delivering on our growth strategies. I'm delighted to welcome him to the Climate Solutions team."

A video showing the new facility is available on YouTube and Vimeo. Further information about Airedale by Modine is available at www.airedale.com

