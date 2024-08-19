Productivity on the Rise: Nearly 70% of Managers Report Increased Team Efficiency Over the Past Year

New survey highlights key trends impacting employee productivity

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals a complex picture when it comes to worker productivity. While most managers report that their teams have become more productive, employees are logging more hours than they did a year ago. This trend raises potential concerns about employee burnout, morale and turnover.

The survey of more than 2,500 U.S. hiring managers and more than 2,500 U.S. workers highlights four key trends shaping employee output:

Worker productivity is up. Nearly 7 in 10 hiring managers (68%) report an increase in employee productivity compared to one year ago. They say improved management practices (33%), enhanced staff training (31%), and the adoption of new technologies (29%) are contributing to greater output from their teams. AI plays a part. More than one-third of workers (36%) report improved efficiency due to emerging technologies such as generative AI. These tools help with laborious tasks and free up time for other projects. Flexibility fuels focus. When asked about incentives that would boost engagement and productivity, workers identified hybrid work options (54%), windowed work options (46%) and a compressed weekly work schedule (20%). Workers are putting in more hours. More than one-third of workers (36%) said they are logging more hours compared to the previous year. View a breakdown by generation, city, and specialization.

"The correlation between increased productivity and longer work hours is a complex issue that requires careful attention," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "While advances in technology and enhanced processes have allowed for improved efficiencies, it's critical to monitor employee well-being and burnout. Flexibility goes beyond work schedules. Hiring contract professionals to help with projects during busy seasons offers a flexible staffing solution that can help optimize productivity, boost employee morale and support retention."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in June 2024. It includes responses from more than 2,500 workers aged 18 or older in the U.S. and more than 2,500 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S.

About Robert Half

