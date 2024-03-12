PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEGRITY, EXTENDING ITS GLOBAL DIGITAL CAPABILITIES WITH IT QUALITY AND PROGRAM MANAGEMENT

ProductLife Group is strengthening its capability to provide global Digital consulting services with the acquisition of the UK-based consultancy Integrity. With this alliance, PLG extends its capacity to drive global IT Quality projects and Digital transformation programmes.

PARIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality, and digital transformation services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of Integrity, a leading UK-based life sciences consulting organization specializing in IT Quality, Digital Project & Programme Management, Business Transformation, and Computerized System Validation.

This strategic acquisition comes as part of PLG's commitment to expanding its Digital capabilities and global footprint. The union of PLG, Integrity, and the recently acquired Italian based company LifeBee, is poised to unlock substantial synergies, offering clients a complete range of Digital services and solutions aimed towards quality, efficiency and innovation. With PLG's extensive global presence, Integrity's expertise in digital consulting and computerized system validation, and LifeBee's specialization in digital strategy and operational excellence, the Group is well-positioned to deliver enhanced and pragmatic value to clients, navigating the complexities of the life sciences industry.

Chris Reid, CEO of Integrity, mentioned: "Becoming part of PLG is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Integrity team. We are excited about the synergies this partnership will bring and the enhanced value we can deliver to our clients globally. This new journey as part of PLG comes with great confidence as both companies share similar values and culture, as well as a pragmatic approach to bring innovative and high quality services to clients. Together, we are poised to set new Digital Quality standards in life sciences globally."

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, highlighted: "This strategic move not only strengthens our global Digital capabilities but also marks a significant step in increasing our presence in the UK, US and Japan, which are all pivotal life sciences markets. Welcoming Integrity into the PLG family positions us to deliver end to end Digital transformation services to clients worldwide. Integrity's distinguished past and present roles within the ISPE International Board and GAMP global committee are a demonstration of their commitment to high standards and to lead the way to innovation."

Paul-James Martin, CFO and Managing Director of Integrity, added: "Since 1998, Integrity has been at the forefront of life science, technology, and quality consulting, empowering clients to navigate and adopt new technologies within a regulated environment. Thanks to PLG's global presence, we will be able to accelerate our joint growth strategy in the North American and JAPAC markets. We are excited to start this journey together and drive strategic Digital Quality projects to support life sciences clients worldwide."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering consulting and outsourcing services for the safe and effective use of healthcare solutions, through the entire product lifecycle..

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industries reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

About Integrity:

Established in 1998, Integrity are life science, technology and quality experts that enable their customers to successfully and confidently plan, manage, deploy and adopt new technologies within a regulated environment.

Integrity helps businesses move forward with their strategies, which involves anything from managing a programme to introducing a new service or solution, to recovering an existing programme. By focusing on the root cause of problems, which may be related to governance, delivery, commitment, skills, systems and/or business processes, their highly skilled team of professionals provide a blend of business knowledge and subject matter expertise.

The Integrity team works to any scale, and has dedicated resources based in the UK, EU, US and Japan. This enables them to support their clients at a local, regional and global level helping them to deliver their business every day.

For more information, visit https://integrity.net/

