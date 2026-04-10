PROENERGY Closes Agreement with South Texas Electric Cooperative to Divest Braes Bayou and Brotman Generating Stations

Facilities To Remain Under PROENERGY Lifecycle Care Agreements

SEDALIA, Mo., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROENERGY has closed an agreement to divest Braes Bayou and Brotman Generating Stations in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) market to South Texas Electric Cooperative, Inc. (STEC) for $768 million. The facilities generate 768 MW of fast-start power with PROENERGY manufactured equipment, including packages and PE6000 turbines.

PROENERGY has closed an agreement to divest Braes Bayou and Brotman Generating Stations in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) market to South Texas Electric Cooperative, Inc. (STEC).

Developed and constructed from 2021 to 2023, PROENERGY has owned, operated, and maintained the facilities since commissioning. PROENERGY will continue to staff, operate, and maintain the units through Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and Total Care Services.

"These assets are purpose-built for the Texas energy challenge," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY President and CEO. "We are proud to continue serving Texans with reliable power that's delivered with the best equipment in the business and operated by our crews to world-class standards."

Legal advisors for PROENERGY were Latham & Watkins LLP.

About PROENERGY

PROENERGY is an engineering, R&D, and manufacturing powerhouse. The company addresses every need for fast-start power generation: turbine and package manufacturing, turnkey project execution, power purchase agreements, and asset lifecycle care for turbines and plants. Where others see impossible challenges, PROENERGY provides innovative solutions. Visit www.proenergyservices.com for more.

About STEC

South Texas Electric Cooperative, Inc. (STEC) is a pioneering Generation and Transmission (G&T) Cooperative dedicated to delivering reliable and affordable electric power to a diverse membership. Established in 1944, STEC has been at the forefront of providing wholesale electric services to nine member distribution cooperatives for more than 80 years. STEC's membership serves more than 340,000 members in 47 South Texas counties. For more on STEC, visit www.stec.org.

SOURCE PROENERGY