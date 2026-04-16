PROENERGY To Deliver Major Generating Equipment To Power Crusoe AI Factories

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PROENERGY

Apr 16, 2026, 09:00 ET

650-MW Power Generation Equipment Solution
Includes 13x PE6000 Units Delivered by Summer 2027

SEDALIA, Mo., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROENERGY announced today a contract to deliver a manufactured equipment solution for Crusoe, a vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider. The solution features 13 PE6000 aeroderivative gas turbine generator sets, each capable of generating 50 MW.

Crusoe will install the equipment to power upcoming hyperscale datacenter projects.

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The PROENERGY PE6000 aeroderivative engine generates 50 MW of fast-start power on demand and operates on multiple fuels, making it a versatile choice for any fast-start application.
The PROENERGY PE6000 aeroderivative engine generates 50 MW of fast-start power on demand and operates on multiple fuels, making it a versatile choice for any fast-start application.

"At Crusoe, we are committed to leading the industry with an energy-first approach to AI infrastructure. The acquisition of these 13 PE6000 units is a strategic move to rapidly provide the energy capacity our hyperscale projects require to operate at peak performance," says John Adams, Crusoe Senior Vice President, Power Infrastructure. "We value partners like PROENERGY who match our pace and share our passion for reliability and speed." 

Like all PROENERGY solutions, equipment for Crusoe's hyperscale AI factories will be test-fit and quality-checked at the Sedalia manufacturing facility to arrive onsite ready to install.

"Our equipment is made in-house for world-class reliability no matter the application," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY President and CEO. "We appreciate that Crusoe trusts PROENERGY to deliver a solution on time and as promised."

About PROENERGY
PROENERGY is an engineering, R&D, and manufacturing powerhouse. The company addresses every need for fast-start power generation: turbine and package manufacturing, turnkey project execution, power purchase agreements, and asset lifecycle care for turbines and plants. Where others see impossible energy challenges, PROENERGY provides innovative aeroderivative solutions. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

SOURCE PROENERGY

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