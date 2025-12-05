SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A clinical study developed by Professor Gang Shen's Orthodontic Team from Taikang Bybo Dental has been officially published in the Journal of Aligner Orthodontics (JAO). The article presents key findings on the use of Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Therapy (MART) implemented through the S8-SGTB, a clear orthodontic appliance jointly developed by Smartee Denti-Technology and Prof. Gang Shen's team. The insight of the report expands non-surgical treatment possibilities for adult patients with skeletal Class II malocclusion.

Prof. Gang Shen’s Research Paper about Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology in the Journal of Aligner Orthodontics

Titled "Working Mechanism and Clinical Management of Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology in Treating Three-Depth Malocclusion in Adult Patients", this publication challenges the long-standing notion that functional therapy is exclusive to growing patients. Instead, Prof. Gang Shen's report presents compelling clinical and biological evidence that the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) retains strong adaptive capacity in adults, facilitating successful and stable mandibular advancement repositioning even in post-growth patients.

The device discussed in the report, S8-SGTB, is a clear functional appliance co-developed by Smartee Denti-Technology and Prof. Shen's Orthodontic Team. In the JAO article, the team presents a clinically efficient two-stage protocol using this Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology (MART). Stage I focuses on guiding the mandible into its ideal position while supporting TMJ adaptation, alongside early alignment and arch development. Stage II focus on completing buccal space closure, refine intercuspation, coordinate the midline, and finalize tooth positioning, with vertical control maintained even in severe cases.

This research establishes MART with the S8-SGTB as a clinically viable, non-surgical treatment pathway for a wide spectrum of adult patients.

"For years, mandibular advancement repositioning therapy in adults was considered difficult to achieve with predictability. The S8-SGTB demonstrates that, with the right design and digital workflow, functional correction can be both reliable and stable. This represents a significant paradigm shift in orthodontic care," noted Prof. Gang Shen, emphasizing the clinical value and scientific importance of the team's publication.

Smartee also believes that this publication strengthens the scientific foundation of digital orthodontics and underscores the company's commitment to innovation, clinical evidence, and global academic collaboration.

