Professional Development Market in the US to Grow by USD 4.82 Billion (2023-2028), Driven by AI-Powered Market Evolution and Key Segment Insights - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global professional development market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional development market in us 2024-2028

End-user 1.1 K -12

-12 1.2 Higher education

1.3 Pre K-12 Type 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The K-12 segment of the professional development market in the US is experiencing steady growth due to the shift towards more engaging and collaborative teaching methods. Traditional K-12 education previously focused on rote memorization and individual learning, but modern educators prioritize student engagement and the use of multimedia content. To effectively implement these new techniques, teachers require digital skills and up-to-date knowledge of various teaching methods. Despite the availability of advanced technology and new teaching methods in K-12 education, many teachers find it challenging to keep up with complex course content, new teaching modes, and changing education regulations. Consequently, the teacher dropout rate has risen, with the National Education Association reporting a 55% dropout rate in February 2022. To mitigate this issue, districts are reimbursing teachers for professional development costs. Teachers in STEM subjects are particularly focusing on professional development to deepen their subject knowledge and stay informed about emerging trends and technologies. They are also incorporating digitalization in their classrooms and adopting interdisciplinary techniques. For instance, Discovery Education Inc. Introduced new content on its K-12 learning platform, Discovery Education Experience, in February 2024, including games, interactive content, and career tools, to encourage student curiosity and deeper learning. Additionally, teachers are enrolling in English Language Learning (ELL) professional development courses to help immigrant students master English as a second language. The emergence of innovative online tutoring options for K-12 learners is expected to fuel the growth of the professional development market in the US during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The professional development market in the US is a dynamic landscape of continuous growth and innovation, driven by the need for individuals and organizations to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing economy. This market encompasses a wide range of products and services designed to enhance learning, education, and skills development. The internet has played a significant role in expanding access to information and training opportunities, making professional development more accessible and flexible than ever before. The impact of professional development is far-reaching, from individual career advancement to organizational growth and competitiveness. The segment is characterized by a strong focus on research and adoption of new technologies and teaching methods to maximize learning outcomes for students and professionals alike.

Market Overview

The Professional Development market in the US is a dynamic and evolving landscape that focuses on the growth and adoption of various courses, products, and innovations in the areas of education, training, and learning. The market is segmented into various regions and topics, including K-12, higher education, and corporate training. The market size is significant, with end-users seeking certification, career advancement, networking opportunities, and access to online resources and coaching. The market is influenced by the impact of mobile learning, competition from key players, and the addition of workshops, seminars, and webinars. The market is also shaped by research and innovations in skills development, leadership, management, and other professional areas. The US Professional Development market is a vital segment of the training industry and education market, with companies like Cast Inc., D2L Corp., Pearson Plc, McGraw Hill LLC, and others playing key roles. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for professional skills development and the adoption of online learning platforms.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio