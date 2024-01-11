PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE BOLSTERS GLOBAL EXECUTIVE TEAM, ANNOUNCING JEROME MAZET AS GM OF PFL MENA

Mazet joins PFL after leading commercial and marketing for Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, one of the premier event venues in the Middle East

PFL MENA set to launch in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league, has today announced Jerome Mazet as General Manager of PFL MENA, which when launched in 2024, will become the preeminent MMA league in the Middle East. He will be based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The appointment follows an historic investment agreement with SRJ Sports Investments ("SRJ") to accelerate PFL's ascension in the MENA region and beyond, bringing more opportunities and experiences to PFL's athletes and sports fans alike. Leading a transformative period of growth for the sport as it creates the Champions League of MMA, PFL MENA is the brand's second international expansion league outside of the United States. The disruptive model will provide top fighters from across the Middle East and North Africa with the opportunity to earn their way to the Global Regular Season. The successful launch of PFL Europe in 2023 captured the attention of the European sports landscape and showcased the rise of the next wave of MMA superstars, including PFL Europe Champion, Dakota Ditcheva.

Mazet joins PFL from the Etihad Arena, one of the Middle East's premier entertainment venues, where he led commercial and marketing operations and negotiated all partnership agreements. Previously, he served as Head of Sponsorship for Flash Entertainment, leading efforts around the FIFA Club World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. Mazet also served as Global Marketing Director for Trina Solar, a Fortune Fast 100 company, and founded Mandaray, a sports and entertainment agency in China. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a master's degree in marketing from Kedge Business School.

"There is an incredible demand for a premium MMA product in the Middle East and PFL MENA will become a game-changer for fighters, fans and partners across the region," Mazet said. "I'm excited to be joining the industry co-leader as we work to revolutionize and professionalize the sport across the globe."

"We welcome Jerome Mazet as General Manager of PFL MENA as we prepare to launch our second international expansion league in 2024," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "The Middle East is now the fight capital of the world and we're excited about the opportunity to lead the professionalization of the sport of MMA across the region."

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

SRJ Sports Investments' in PFL was driven by the strategic importance of mixed martial arts in growing markets. The incoming PFL MENA League remains at the forefront of this, with major events being brought to Saudi Arabia and the wider region as part of the investment agreement.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)