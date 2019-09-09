Professional home builders join Habitat for Humanity in the fight for housing affordability

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, thousands of volunteers representing professional homebuilders and suppliers will partner with Habitat for Humanity for the 2019 Home Builders Blitz, offering their time, skills, and the funds necessary to build and repair homes in local communities across the country.

More than 230 homes are expected to be built, renovated and repaired during the blitz builds in 76 communities across 30 states this week.

Across the U.S., affordable homes have become increasingly difficult for moderate and low-income families to find. In fact, more than 18 million Americans are spending more than half their income on housing – forcing them to choose between a safe place to live and other necessities like food and health care.

At the same time, with the rising cost and scarcity of available land, skilled labor shortages, and restrictive building laws and regulations, affordable homes have also become more difficult for builders to produce.

"Professional home builders are highly aware of the housing affordability challenges in their communities, and they're looking for a meaningful way to address them," said Adrienne Goolsby, Habitat for Humanity International's senior vice president, United States and Canada. "We're thankful to those builders joining Home Builders Blitz to make that impact in their communities."

Home Builders Blitz is also an opportunity for builders to network with and develop partnerships with community stakeholders, leaders in the local housing community, state and local housing advocates, and other housing industry professionals. These relationships fuel conversations and drive action toward local and state policy solutions that improve housing affordability.

Home Builders Blitz is supported nationally by KOHLER, our gold sponsor; DuPont; Ply Gem Residential Solutions – a division of Cornerstone Building Brands; Tarkett; the Elizabeth Anton Memorial Fund; Huber Engineered Woods; Martin Marietta; Masco Corporation; 84 Lumber; GAF; Hanley Wood; and Petro Home Services.

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org .

