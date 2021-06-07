Professor Margaret Martonosi to Receive Prestigious 2021 Eckert-Mauchly Award

"The committee is pleased to put forward Professor Margaret Martonosi, Princeton University, as this year's winner of the Eckert Mauchly Award for her pioneering contributions to power-aware computing and opportunistic/mobile sensing," said Per Stenström, Chalmers University of Technology and 2021 Eckert-Mauchly Award Subcommittee Chair.

"I was thrilled to hear the news about receiving the Eckert-Mauchly award," said Margaret Martonosi. "Even more so, it is wonderful to be able to share this with the students and co-authors whose work this also honors."

The Eckert-Mauchly Award is widely known as the computer architecture community's most prestigious award. Martonosi is being recognized "for contributions to the design, modeling, and verification of power-efficient computer architecture." Specifically, the Eckert-Mauchly Award honors Martonosi's contributions, in work done with her student advisees and other co-authors, in the following areas:

Pioneered the area of power-aware microarchitectures with early contributions that include the Wattch tool, which is widely used in the architecture community for power estimation.

Founded the subfield of opportunistic/mobile sensing through her seminal work on the architecture of ZebraNet, a full-stack power-aware mobile computing platform.

Has done pivotal work on the specification and verification of microarchitectural components applied to memory consistency models and security, embodied in tools such as CheckMate, PipeCheck, and TriCheck.

Martonosi's current research focuses on hardware-software interface issues in both classical and quantum computing systems. On the classical side, these include early-stage axiomatic verification approaches for memory consistency models in concurrent systems. In quantum computing, her research group explores full-stack toolflows for closing the resource gap between quantum algorithms and implementations.

Martonosi is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is a Fellow of both the IEEE and ACM. Martonosi is an inventor on several granted US patents, and she has co-authored two technical reference books on power-aware computer architecture. She completed her PhD at Stanford University.

Other notable awards she has received are the IEEE CS Technical Achievement Award, Princeton University Graduate Mentoring Award, NCWIT Undergraduate Research Mentoring Award, Anita Borg Institute Technical Leadership Award, Marie Pistilli Women in EDA Achievement Award, ACM SIGARCH's Alan D. Berenbaum Distinguished Service Award, and Computing Research Association's Distinguished Service Award.

Martonosi will receive the Eckert-Mauchly Award during the ACM/IEEE International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA) to be held 14 to 19 June 2021.

The Eckert-Mauchly Award was initiated in 1979 and comes with a US $5,000 prize. Award nominations are due on 30 March of each year. The award selection process began in April and Martonosi was notified 20 May as the winner of the Award.

The award was named for John Presper Eckert and John William Mauchly, who collaborated on the design and construction of the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), the pioneering large-scale electronic computing machine that was completed in 1947.

