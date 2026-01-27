Profitable, Confident and Exposed: The 2026 Reality Check for Banks and Credit Unions

Wipfli research shows AI adoption, branch evolution and member trust

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, an accounting and advisory firm, released its 2026 state of the banking industry and state of the credit union industry research reports, marking the firm's fifth consecutive year surveying financial institution leaders on their economic outlook, priorities and top challenges. The findings indicate resilient growth expectations alongside accelerating digital transformation — and a sharp rise in cyber and fraud risks as institutions expand access and speed.

Across both sectors, executives expect asset growth of 5% or more in the next 12 months while accelerating strategies around AI, embedded banking and digital engagement. Cybersecurity incidents rose year over year, driving demand for stronger data governance, identity controls and fraud defenses. Branch models are shifting as institutions plan to open or repurpose locations for market entry and advisory services. Leaders also flagged talent gaps in cyber, data and risk as a critical barrier to achieving 2026 goals.

Banking: Confidence meets complexity

Banks enter 2026 with a bullish growth outlook — especially among larger institutions — and a clear mandate to modernize their operations. Most respondents are researching or implementing AI, yet only a small share report an enterprise-wide roadmap with governance and measurable business impact. Cyberthreats are intensifying as attackers adopt deepfake audio, synthetic identities and automated phishing. Branch footprints are being reshaped to support growth, and talent shortages threaten to slow progress on technology and risk initiatives.

"Banks are pushing for growth while rebuilding their digital foundations," said Anna Kooi, partner and financial services practice leader at Wipfli. "The institutions that win in 2026 will pair disciplined AI roadmaps with modern risk controls — and invest in the talent that can navigate both."

By the numbers (banks):

67% expect asset growth of 5%+ in the next 12 months.

expect in the next 12 months. 81% experienced at least one unauthorized network access incident in the past year.

experienced at least one incident in the past year. 66% plan to open new branches ; 55% plan to repurpose existing locations; 30% plan to close branches .

plan to ; plan to locations; plan to . 60% say talent shortages could impede strategic priorities.

say could impede strategic priorities. 67% are implementing AI, but only 16% have an enterprise-wide AI roadmap.

Credit unions: Mission, modernization and member trust

Credit unions are striking a balance between growth and the stewardship of member trust and community impact. Leaders report strong momentum around embedded banking and BaaS partnerships and prioritize digital member engagement as the top strategy for the next year. AI adoption is widespread, often through vendor-enabled features embedded in existing platforms; however, overreliance on out-of-the-box tools can erode differentiation unless guided by governance and tailored to unique data use cases. Cyber and fraud risks are increasing in parallel with the expansion of digital access.

"Credit unions thrive when innovation strengthens the member relationship," Kooi said. "In 2026, the advantage goes to teams that align embedded banking and AI with clear governance — and design digital engagement that earns trust every day."

By the numbers (credit unions):

57% expect asset growth of 5%+ in the next 12 months.

expect in the next 12 months. 92% are participating in or planning BaaS/embedded banking within 12 months.

are within 12 months. 77% experienced at least one unauthorized network access incident in the past year.

experienced at least one incident in the past year. 62% plan to open new branches .

plan to . 64% rank improving digital member engagement as a top priority .

rank as a . 82% are implementing AI.

Download the full reports — including methodology, detailed findings and recommendations — to explore sector-specific guidance on AI governance, cyber risk mitigation, branch strategy and talent planning:

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

Media Contact

Alicia O'Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli