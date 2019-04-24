ProfitStars Introduces Comprehensive Managed Security Services Suite

MONETT, Mo., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its ProfitStars® division announced today the availability of Gladiator® Total Protect™, a modern, full-scale suite of managed IT, network security and compliance services to enhance cybersecurity and compliance management for financial institutions.

As cyber threats continue to multiply and hackers become more advanced, the siloed cybersecurity efforts that financial institutions have traditionally relied upon are no longer effective. Cyberattacks are most effectively detected through a holistic analysis of an institution's many channels. Gladiator Total Protect helps institutions gain that visibility, aggregating events across all systems and networks to provide more accurate and complete cybersecurity detection and management. The solution leverages advanced malware protection, firewall management and monitoring, and near-real-time incident alerts to assist in protecting financial institutions and their customers at all touchpoints, including mobile devices, internal networks and branch offices. This thorough approach to cybersecurity and reporting ultimately enhances compliance and dependability.

The Bank of Delmarva, headquartered in Seaford, Delaware, leverages these managed services. Roy Lewis, senior vice president and chief information and technology officer of the bank, explained, "Gladiator Total Protect provides the updated tools necessary to protect our institution from all angles. The alerts immediately let us know of potentially fraudulent activity, allowing us to quickly investigate and appropriately respond. And, we know that ProfitStars' services can scale with our growth as we continue to open additional branches in the Northeast."

Gladiator currently supports more than 1,000 financial institutions in their security and compliance initiatives. Total Protect is managed by a team of certified Gladiator experts, allowing banks and credit unions to affordably access highly sought-after expertise while freeing up valuable employee time for more strategic activities. Lewis added, "Because the experts at Gladiator manage the bulk of the software upkeep, maintenance, and monitoring, bank employees can dedicate their time to more customer-facing and growth-focused initiatives. Jack Henry is a partner we can completely trust with our security."

Russ Bernthal, vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of ProfitStars, said, "We are committed to helping our banks and credit unions maintain a culture of trust and dependability, and that starts with information security. Disparate solutions for separate channels and systems are no longer good enough, as such an approach leaves too many cracks and vulnerabilities. Gladiator Total Protect takes a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, allowing financial institutions to more confidently serve their customers and grow in the modern banking landscape."

About ProfitStars

ProfitStars®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, helps financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities, proactively identify and prepare for risks and market changes that could negatively impact their business. ProfitStars' industry-leading solutions and services include JHA Payment SolutionsTM, Information Security & Risk Management, Online & Mobile, Lending, Financial Performance, and Imaging/Data Management. These solutions help approximately 9,000 clients mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, contain costs, and drive future success. Additional information is available at www.profitstars.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The S&P 500 company's solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

