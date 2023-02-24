Proflexa is a Scientifically Founded Natural Pain Reliever with Over an 85% Success Rate

A Sinoveda Survey Finds That Nearly Nine Out of Ten Proflexa Users Found the Product Does What It Claims to Do: Naturally Relieve Pain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proflexa is a natural topical pain reliever created by the innovative Canadian health brand Sinoveda. The cream is derived from a carefully selected combination of scientifically standardized, botanically-based ingredients, including Camphor, Clove oil, Hong Hua, Dang Gui, frankincense, myrrh, and Chuanxiong.

Proflexa is meant to provide fast-acting relief. It also reduces inflammation, swelling, and bruises and increases mobility — without the burning sensation that accompanies so many topical solutions. A survey of the ground-breaking topical has also revealed that Proflexa doesn't just promise pain relief. It effectively delivers it, too.

"We wanted to hear directly from our customers regarding the efficacy of our formula," says Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "so we decided to create a detailed and validated questionnaire to see what active users thought of Proflexa and the results it was generating."

The survey was completed by 60 Proflexa users across the U.S., Canada, and Hong Kong. While multiple questions were asked, the primary measurement of the survey was discomfort judged on a scale of one to 10. The results were stunning. "We found that nearly 90% of the subjects said Proflexa does what it claims," says Dr. Nuzhat, adding that the survey also found that the average discomfort score dropped when Proflexa was used twice a day as compared to once a day or three times a week or less. "We knew this was possible," the co-founder continues, "but to hear our customers confirm this fact in such a comprehensive manner is reassuring, to say the least. It inspires us to continue to work on more natural, science-backed health solutions.

Sinoveda's growing catalog of products fuses the precision of Western medicine with the natural focus of Eastern healing. The result is a safe, effective, and predictable form of healing that consumers across the globe (now including Americans, thanks to the brand's recent launch in the U.S.) can count on every time they go to treat their symptoms with natural solutions.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

