ProfNet Expert Alerts for October 2, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS



Interior Design and Architecture

Authentic Brand Videos

Visual Communication

The Launch of Walmart+

Mindfulness as Self-Care

Pregnant and Concerned About COVID? Get a Pulse Oximeter

Going Through a Rough Patch? Do a Thought Audit

3 Tips to Discern If an Event Is a Chess Move or True Advancement for Women

4 Organizational Hacks for Pandemic Back-to-School

5 Steps to Inoculate Yourself From Negativity & Stress

Top 3 Trends Fueling Interest In Agrihoods

3 Steps to Build Money-Minded Kids

7 Self-Care Tips to Relieve Stress

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Blogger Conferences: Virtual Events to Attend in October

Blog Profiles: Grocery Store Blogs

Interior Design and Architecture

Nick Steele

Past VP advocacy, IIDA Northern California

IIDA - International Interior Design Association

"I'd addition to my role with IIDA, I'm also a senior interior project manager with AECOM. There, I lead teams of commercial interior designers, architects and engineers who are executing projects including corporate tenant improvements, corporate headquarters and government offices. My leadership efforts focus on the practice of evidence-based design. I'm currently pursuing my certification as a WELL Accredited Professional."

Steele can speak about interior design; interior architecture; commercial interior design; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the design of public spaces.

www.linkedin.com/in/nicholassteele

Website: https://iidanc.org/about/about-iida-nc

Media contact: David Cumpston, [email protected]

Authentic Brand Videos

Sharon Haver

Entrepreneur, Positioning Expert & Online Business Consultant

FocusOnStyle.com

"Authentic brand videos leverage, build and grow your business by making you relevant and top of mind when it's time to buy."

At FocusOnStyle.com since 1999, Sharon Haver helps savvy experts and entrepreneurs build thriving online businesses with personality that boost visibility through authentic brand positioning. As a modern business owner being "camera ready" was never an essential part of your job description - until now. "Nailing your authentic visual storytelling is necessary to gain visibility in today's overcrowded online market," says Sharon. The good news is that reaching a massive audience from the privacy of your own home or office is the new normal. Don't let the process of shooting video overwhelm you. Instead, keep it simple. Not only to reduce stress, but also to show up authentically and eliminate barriers between you and your audience. Shoot from your cell phone and avoid being scripted and salesy. Just work from a bulleted script so that you can infuse your personality into the video. If you're struggling with video content ideas, always remember to provide as much value as possible. Tell you brand story and YOUR story. What were you doing before and why did you decide to start the company in the first place? Share your employees' stories. Go behind the scenes at work. Entertainment and education in video content will lead to the sales your business needs.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharonhaver

Website: www.FocusOnStyle.com

Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, [email protected]

Visual Communication

Amy Balliett

Founder + CEO

Killer Visual Strategies

"We are inundated with information from all directions. Whatever it may be - the consistent flow of emails into our inbox, an always updating Facebook feed, one slack notification after another, the explosion of news sources, the list goes on - everyone and everything is vying for our attention. So how can brands and communications teams compete? The answer is the only form of information delivery that gets to the brain 60,000 times faster than anything else: visual communication. But visual communication doesn't simply mean putting pictures next to text. In fact, there's a unique science behind the proper execution of visual communication and those who fail at executing to the associated best practices, tend to see their content fail before it even gets off the ground. I've been teaching courses about visual communication for a decade and have found that people need more than a single course. They need an in-depth field guide for visual communication so I created exactly that."

Balliett can speak about Design, Marketing, Communication, Branding for Marketers, PR reps, communications professionals, HR reps, brand evangelists, startup founders, entrepreneurs, c-level, designers, developers, animators, UX/UI designers, creatives.

She is the author of Killer Visual Strategies, published June 8, 2020.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyballiett

Website: https://killervisualstrategies.com

Media contact: Penny Sansevieri, [email protected]

The Launch of Walmart+

Miya Knights

Head of Industry Insight

Eagle Eye

"In order to compete, Walmart has to have Amazon-matching e-commerce capability. In order to win, Walmart also has to further leverage its omnichannel capabilities. Walmart's offer of same-day delivery bundled with other extras will appeal to online customers, particularly if they are already familiar with the convenience and scope of Amazon Prime. But the option to also buy online and pickup in store, of which Amazon has only in a limited capacity, may well be the game changer."

Miya can discuss the launch of Walmart+ from an omnichannel angle. She can discuss why omnichannel is key to sustaining both digital and store-based growth, how Walmart+ can unlock customer insights from "brick side" and "click side" purchases, and how retailers can adapt to the ecommerce boom, while keeping their physical stores relevant through click & collect / curbside pick-up initiatives. Miya has 20+ years of experience as a journalist (former editor of Retail Technology magazine), analyst and research director specializing in retail enterprise technology (with Planet Retail and IDC Retail Insights). She is also the co-author of two bestselling business books and is a member of the Retail Influencer Network, where she shares expertise on consumer behaviors, retail technology and commerce strategies.

Miya is the co-author of two best-selling business books: Omnichannel Retail: How to build winning stores in a digital world Amazon: How the World's Most Relentless Retailer will Continue to Revolutionize Commerce https://www.koganpage.com/author/miya-knights. https://www.linkedin.com/in/miyaknights

Website: https://www.eagleeye.com

Media contact: Janelle Davis, [email protected]

Mindfulness as Self-Care

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"As we continue to navigate the realities of the ongoing pandemic, self-care is more important than ever. Mindfulness can help us offer ourselves some much-needed love, compassion, and peace of mind."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Pregnant and Concerned About COVID? Get a Pulse Oximeter.

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"Hypoxemia — a below-normal level of oxygen in your blood — is one of the signs of serious illness with COVID-19. You can pick up a pulse oximeter for around $50 and take regular readings of your pulse and oxygen saturation. Get a baseline so that you know if something looks off. A baseline for healthy people is 90 or higher. Most healthy young people have an O2 sat of 97, 98, or 99. When we see below 90, we start getting concerned. This doesn't take the place of going to the doctor; it tells you when to get to the doctor. With COVID-19, blood oxygen levels change very fast, so you really need one of these things at home."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Going Through a Rough Patch? Do a Thought Audit.

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"Look at the thoughts you're thinking and audit out the negative ones. Here are three quick steps to do a thought audit: 1) Write down as many thoughts as possible on a piece of paper. Don't read them or force thoughts. It needs to be organic. 2) When you're done, review what you wrote. Now, here is the magic: you can turn your bad day around. How? 3) Spend 10 minutes writing some 'positive truths,' then read them over three times. It feels better to hear words of positivity — even if you are only hearing your own thoughts! I use this practice almost every day. When I am feeling off about something, I do a thought audit and heal myself with words that feel good. And you know what? It works. I feel better right away. Give it a try."

Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, and author. Passionate about spirit guidance, she is committed to teaching people how to access it for themselves so they may find freedom from pain and limitation and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. Diana offers her empowering tools for spirit guidance in group settings, speaking engagements, live workshops, and through her vibrant Instagram and Facebook communities. She is the author of "Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit" (St. Martin's Press, August 2020) and coauthor of "Pillars of Success" (August 2020) with Jack Canfield. Diana's first children's book, "Alina the Positive Thought Warrior," is due to be released at the end of 2020. Learn more at www.DianaCole.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dianacole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DianaCole.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

3 Tips to Discern If an Event Is a Chess Move or True Advancement for Women

Kimberly Faith

Author, systems thinking expert

Kimberly Faith

"1. Connect the dots: Look back at key events in the women's movement over the past 100 years. Ask if it served someone else's agenda, and why it happened? Even looking at recent advances for women in 2020 can offer important clarity so you can claim sovereignty over your own decision and stop being a pawn in someone else's game.

2. Double-check your assumptions: Many of our beliefs are based on how we were raised. History shows that many of those beliefs were influenced by things that were not true. Books and articles supporting these facts are in the public domain, yet are virtually ignored or suppressed. One danger is that we no longer trust ourselves. Our gut or intuition sends signals that something isn't right, but we are often paralyzed and we allow self-doubt to take over. We find ourselves confined by the 'everyone else believes it' bias. Have we lost touch with the intuitive intelligence we were born with?

3. Question everything: If women as a group have been played in the past, is it possible we are being played again? What does someone have to gain by that? Who benefits? Follow the money. It takes effort to stop repeating the narrative. It is important to remember that what we focus on grows. Each time you speak, consciously choose to tell a new story, and stop giving power to the old narrative."

Systems thinking expert, futurist, and thought leader Kimberly Faith is the author of the award-winning book, "Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within & Live Your Fullest Life." Her podcast, "The Sisterhood Report," is a leadership portal for women to connect the dots between past, present, and future. Kim has trained and coached over thirty thousand leaders from Fortune 500 companies. She translated her coaching experience into a system known as Breakthru Branding™ and now offers an online course to inspire leaders to take ownership of their signature personal brand. To learn more, visit www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com for more information specifically about the book.

Online Press Kit: www.kimberlyfaith.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

4 Organizational Hacks for Pandemic Back-to-School

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1) It's easier to talk than type. Give your kid (or yourself) a break and introduce them to a dictation app, or the built-in dictation tool in their word-processing program (most have them). This can make in-school writing work or homework flow more smoothly. They'll still have to edit a bit, but it sure beats staring at a blank screen!

And parents, while you may be used to using talk-to-text, did you realize you could use it for work writing, too? Give dictation a try and save yourself some valuable time.

2) Give yourself work boundaries at home. Like many of you, my work-from-home time and space is constantly being invaded with kid-sized interruptions. Toddlers still need constant supervision, but kids who are in upper elementary school (about 8+ years old) should be able to stay out of your home office for at an hour at a time.

I had to literally spell it out for my kids and post a sign at my home office door. If this would help you to get an hour of work done at a time, be my guest and print your customizable Mom's work-from-home office sign here.

3) Communication is key, and never more so than this year. We have a whiteboard in the dining room, and during each mealtime we list things we need from each other. (We still have a kitchen wall calendar for appointments, but this is just for the things we need to know right now.)

I listed how to plan a meal (leftovers first, then opened packages, then perishables from the fridge, and cans and frozen foods last). We also list which parent is going to be "on duty" during the day. Writing things down makes them real, much more than just saying them.

4) Headphones are essential. Make sure all family members have headphones that fit comfortably, include a microphone, and are tested with their devices. A $20 version can work great; you don't need an expensive pair. Headphones keep the overall noise level in the house down and can help kids focus on their classes or enjoy music of their choice for a break. Have a spare set of headphones or earbuds on hand to reduce fatigue, discomfort, and headaches."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "Organizing Your Home With SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals).

Darla is a certified photo organizer with The Photo Managers, and a certified Evernote consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client lives, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

5 Steps to Inoculate Yourself From Negativity & Stress

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"1) Check in With Yourself. Make it a habit to 'take your temperature' throughout the day to assess your thoughts and adjust as needed. Pay close attention to your thoughts, feelings, and emotions, and how they affect you. Do not suppress them. Observe them without judgment and embrace them without reservation. Observing your thoughts rather than suppressing them will enable you to better understand yourself.

2) Be Mindful of Negative Triggers. A trigger is a stimulus that evokes a particular thought or emotion from your past. A trigger can derail the best of intentions. It can come in the form of a specific word, song, location, person, season, or cue in the environment that induces a specific feeling within you. Becoming aware of triggers before they ruin your day is a vital component to tuning in to yourself.

3) Practice Stillness and Deep Breathing. This means breaking away from the noise and chaos of the world and spending 10 to 15 minutes in quiet time. Close your eyes and breathe deeply, inhaling and exhaling with robustness. Soon you will start to feel the stress and tension melt away. Do this as often as you feel you need to.

4) Journal Your Thoughts and Feelings. Journaling is an important part of self-reflection and awareness. When you write down your thoughts and feelings, you're taking them out of your brain and putting them on paper. As you come to understand yourself better, you may learn to direct your thoughts and feelings rather than being driven by them. This can help you adapt to changing circumstances with less resistance and stress.

5) Inspire Yourself through Positive Self-Talk. Positive self-talk is a powerful tool to flip the script in your brain from negative to positive. Athletes use positive self-talk as a force of inspiration, as do other performers, because it is a valuable self-motivating practice."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Top 3 Trends Fueling Interest In Agrihoods

Allison Smith

Founding Partner

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"1) Food Security: We're seeing a fair amount of lead activity that's related to pandemic migration and people interested in being close to their food source due to food security and supply chain issues.

2) Outdoor Living: At a time when people are flocking outdoors to get exercise and relieve stress, [agrihoods offer] built-in access to [nature] plus community spaces such as a dog park, picnic pavilion, and community gardens. These are valuable assets to residents[.]

3) Community: People sit on their front porches and visit with neighbors as they are out walking by. It's an old-school approach, but it really works well now."

Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Olivette recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community. Visit www.olivettenc.com.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

3 Steps to Build Money-Minded Kids

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"1) Understand the Difference Between Wants and Needs: There are everyday opportunities to teach this concept. When your child asks you to buy anything, instead of saying 'yes' to appease or 'no,' then dealing with the resulting drama, simply ask 'Is that a need or a want?' This simple question will cause your child to pause and actually think about the purchase.

2. Prioritize and Make Good Spending Choices: When you take children to stores or shop online, explain how to plan purchases in advance and make price comparisons. If you're shopping for a new TV or home appliance, do your research and make your kids part of the process. Encourage them to do their own research when it comes to their 'wants.' Kids are no strangers to technology and here it sure comes in handy. Show them how to check for value, quality, warranty, price comparisons, and consumer reviews.

3. Understand the Consequences of Choices¬: Unplanned spending or impulse purchases generally result in 20-30% of our money being wasted, often because we failed to do our research, or we attached no value to a 'thing' and it simply goes into a pile of stuff. Whether your child makes a good or poor spending choice, they can learn from it. Explaining why something didn't work like it was expected to, or showing them how comparing prices could have saved them money, all helps to reinforce advanced planning. You can then initiate an open discussion of spending pros and cons before more spending takes place."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

7 Self-Care Tips to Relieve Stress

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"1) Just Breathe — When you feel tension building in your body, close your eyes and focus for a few minutes on taking deep, regular breaths.

2) Focus (Stop Multitasking!) — Choose a project, errand, or activity and do only that.

3) Cleanse Yourself of Toxins — This includes everything from artificial ingredients in food and drink to negative energy in your social circle.

4) Avoid Digital Exhaustion — Take a break from online media and go for a walk, read something calming, or spend a few minutes connecting with someone you love.

5) Give Yourself a Time Out Instead of Temper Tantrum — If you feel your emotions about to get the better of you, don't blow your top. Take a time out instead.

6) Release Trapped Emotions — Traumatic and difficult events from the past can leave us with unresolved emotional energy in the form of Trapped Emotions — negative energies that can literally become trapped in the body. Identify and release these energies.

7) Spend Some Time Doing Something You Love Each Day — Some additional ideas for fun and easy self-care practices include, walking, exercising, stretching, singing, creating art or music, dancing, and reading."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

Blogger Conferences: Virtual Events to Attend in October. As many of us plan to hunker down at home (or continue doing so) for the next few months, why not add a few unique learning opportunities to your calendar to pass the time and make your days more interesting? October has several events to help journalists, bloggers, and freelancers hone their skills: https://prn.to/33khJKi.





Blog Profiles: grocery store Blogs. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about grocery stores: https://prn.to/3isFMve.

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

