Profoto Announces Pro-B3 750Ws Powerful Monolight; YouTube Video First Look Pro-B3 750W Monolight and More Info at B&H

B&H is pleased to share the Profoto's latest lighting solution for on-location shoots, the Pro-B3 750Ws Monolight.

Profoto Pro-B3 750Ws Monolight

Key Features

750Ws Light, LED Modeling Lamp

Output: 2380 Lux at 3.3' ( 5600K )

) Built-In AirX Connectivity

0.01-2.0 Sec Recycling Time

1/75,000 Sec Freeze Mode Flash Duration

11-Stop Power Range: 0.8 - 750Ws

Sync, TTL, HSS & Remote Control

Vast Profoto Modifier Compatibility

60-Minute Battery Life at Full Power

Simply put, the Profoto Pro-B3 750Ws Monolight is a battery-powered flash system that delivers superb performance, extensive customization options via modifiers, and durability that's been proven by previous Profoto Pro-series lights. Boasting the shortest flash duration in its category and a speedy recycling time, the Pro-B3 makes freezing action effortless. It features an 11-stop range with 0.1 stop increments for extensive control of lighting strength. Also, for continuous lighting, a 56W LED is featured with a high CRI of over 92 for excellent color clarity.

The incorporation of Eco, Boost, and Freeze mode enables even greater control of the monolight by allowing users to decide between flash capacitor longevity, extra power, or shorter flash duration.

The Profoto Pro-B3 comes available in a standard kit with a case and accessories or a duo kit, which provides two flashes, accessories, and a larger case that can fit both monolights.

Ultimately, the Pro-B3's impressive 750W output, intuitive controls and wide compatibility with light-shaping accessories make it a strong choice for photographers in need of a reliable light source for on-location shoots.

