ProgenyHealth Releases 2025 Key Trends and Insights Report on Maternal & Infant Health

Report identifies 7 of the most pressing industry trends that will shape the months and years ahead

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a recognized national leader in Maternity and NICU Care Management, today announced the release of its 2025 key trends and insights report, "Steep Challenges & Uneven Progress." This year's highly anticipated annual report identifies critical areas within maternal and infant health to watch in the year ahead, for health plans, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

The state of maternal and infant health in America remains precarious. By now, the sobering data has become all too familiar - The United States' mortality rate is the highest of all high-income nations. Tragically, as many as 80% of maternal deaths, many of which occur in the first 42 days after giving birth, are preventable.

"While many challenges exist, there is continued hope on the horizon, as an increasing volume of healthcare-focused experts strategize to turn this situation around—and as new trends emerge to offer fresh opportunities and solutions," said Linda Genen, Chief Medical Officer, ProgenyHealth. "These shifts promise to upend the present state of maternal and infant health, setting the nation on a new and better path forward."

Key findings and predictions of the 2025 trends report include:



Maternal Decision-Making Will Take Center Stage. The concept of self-determination in the birthing process is being taken more seriously by medical institutions that are piloting programs to create dedicated care teams to listen to, work with and support those going through the birthing process. Research continues to show that providing women with a more empowered birthing experience pays dividends down the road.





The concept of self-determination in the birthing process is being taken more seriously by medical institutions that are piloting programs to create dedicated care teams to listen to, work with and support those going through the birthing process. Research continues to show that providing women with a more empowered birthing experience pays dividends down the road. Neonatology Will Continue to Advance the Viability of Micro Preemies. Until recently, very few infants born before 26 weeks were likely to survive. Today, many infants born as early as 22 weeks are not only surviving but thriving due to medical advancements. These extraordinary advancements have entirely improved the outlook for those born too young and too early.





Until recently, very few infants born before 26 weeks were likely to survive. Today, many infants born as early as 22 weeks are not only surviving but thriving due to medical advancements. These extraordinary advancements have entirely improved the outlook for those born too young and too early. Payers Will Increase Focus on Postpartum Support for Women. Between 2017 and 2019, nearly 30% of pregnancy-related deaths happened in the six weeks to 12 months after women gave birth, CDC data shows. Notably, many of these deaths were tied directly to mental health issues, which tend to go both undetected and untreated in the postpartum period. It is estimated that 50% of all postpartum depression cases go undiagnosed.





Between 2017 and 2019, nearly 30% of pregnancy-related deaths happened in the six weeks to 12 months after women gave birth, CDC data shows. Notably, many of these deaths were tied directly to mental health issues, which tend to go both undetected and untreated in the postpartum period. It is estimated that 50% of all postpartum depression cases go undiagnosed. Amid Rising Costs, Employers Will Demand Alternatives to Standard Insurance Products. Since total birth costs are one of the top cost categories for health coverage, employers will likely begin to focus on proactive managed care partnerships to provide additional support during this complex period.





Since total birth costs are one of the top cost categories for health coverage, employers will likely begin to focus on proactive managed care partnerships to provide additional support during this complex period. Increased Birth Anomalies Will Require More Complex Care. Congenital anomalies are among the chief causes of infant mortality, and as births increase across the nation—particularly in states with reproductive health restrictions in place—these anomalies are expected to climb. Children born with such anomalies may require surgical intervention, ongoing physical or occupational therapy, long-term educational support, or an array of assistive devices—needs that may evolve and last for life.





Congenital anomalies are among the chief causes of infant mortality, and as births increase across the nation—particularly in states with reproductive health restrictions in place—these anomalies are expected to climb. Children born with such anomalies may require surgical intervention, ongoing physical or occupational therapy, long-term educational support, or an array of assistive devices—needs that may evolve and last for life. Whole Genome Sequencing Will Become a Game-Changer for Newborn Care. Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing (rWGS) testing for newborns may soon address this widespread genetic disorder blind spots. This genetic test can be used to identify and diagnose numerous conditions, including developmental delays, seizure disorders, conditions that affect hearing, vision, and immune deficiencies. rWGS is faster and more accurate than other genetic testing and considers a person's full DNA sequence. While rWGS remains unavailable to many families, that situation is likely to change in the years ahead.





Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing (rWGS) testing for newborns may soon address this widespread genetic disorder blind spots. This genetic test can be used to identify and diagnose numerous conditions, including developmental delays, seizure disorders, conditions that affect hearing, vision, and immune deficiencies. rWGS is faster and more accurate than other genetic testing and considers a person's full DNA sequence. While rWGS remains unavailable to many families, that situation is likely to change in the years ahead. The Rate of Home Births Will Keep Rising – as Will Insurers' Potential Role in Covering Them. Given the growing number of home births, some states are now exploring ways in which supporting this birth choice—and making it safer and more routinized, with intervention available in case of emergency—may help to combat certain aspects of the maternal health crisis

"At ProgenyHealth, we take pride in being on the front lines of maternal care, providing essential support and contributing to an industry focused on groundbreaking advancements and innovation," says ProgenyHealth Chief Executive Officer, Susan Torroella, MBA. "While the year ahead is filled with both obstacles and opportunities, it is clear the policies and people necessary to change course are ready and willing to make a difference. Pregnant individuals deserve a future in which their health risks are managed, their circumstances are understood, and their voices are heard."

To download the full key trends and insight report, or to learn more about what is being done to address the challenges women, infants and families will face in the year ahead, please visit the ProgenyHealth Knowledge Center or ProgenyHealth.com.

About ProgenyHealth



ProgenyHealth is a leading national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, and families through the milestones of maternal care — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions. Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax™, integrates utilization management and case management, while driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data. With nearly 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses, social workers, and others collaborate with providers to improve health outcomes, enhance the member and provider experience, and reduce costs for all payer groups including commercial health plans, Medicaid payers and large employers. For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com

Media Contact:

Linda Smith

VP, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Mobile: 609.206.1552

SOURCE ProgenyHealth