ProgenyHealth Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Wildflower Health

Integrated cooperative approach delivers comprehensive, whole person digital and high-touch solution for mothers and families throughout the entire pregnancy and postpartum journey

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a leading, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management, has announced an expanded strategic partnership with Wildflower Health. The collaboration is designed to break down existing silos and help health plans move faster to proactively improve member maternal and infant health outcomes.

For more than 20 years, ProgenyHealth has transformed NICU care management driving towards better outcomes and lower total costs for babies that experience a NICU stay. ProgenyHealth's decades-long focus as a tech-enabled NICU Care Management leader, leveraging a proprietary platform in support of whole-person care while driving improved outcomes has been core to more expansive work in maternal care.

ProgenyHealth's Maternity Program encompasses the time period from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions. By extending its reach to prenatal care management several years ago, ProgenyHealth is able to both improve maternal health and target NICU prevention.

As a leader in NICU and Maternity care management, ProgenyHealth turned to Wildflower Health, a leader in maternity care technology, to partner in this comprehensive and collaborative care solution. Wildflower is a women's health solutions company transforming care delivery and payment models in women's health to improve outcomes. The 12-year-old company provides a unique maternity bundle of digital tools that are designed to assist with comprehensive patient needs – from prenatal to postnatal.

"We have been working with Wildflower Health over these past few years to provide integrated solutions to moms throughout their entire pregnancy journey," said Susan Torroella, CEO, ProgenyHealth. "While digital tools and consumer apps are not new to the world of healthcare, we are taking a uniquely cooperative approach to member-facing technology that positively affects enrollment, engagement, and health plan member impact. In a time when it is important for health plans to continually differentiate their work and value, our ongoing collaboration with Wildflower does just that. Together, we believe it is our responsibility to provide the best technology solutions along with the most compassionate human connection."

In an industry where competition is everywhere, collaborative digital solutions, such as those provided by ProgenyHealth and Wildflower, have been proven to advance the maternity experience through ease of accessing case management services, increasing health literacy, correctly utilizing healthcare resources, developing care plans and more.

The innovative partnership personalizes maternity and NICU care management through a high-touch, high- tech and whole-person approach. This includes:

Digital engagement and continuous risk monitoring

Comprehensive maternity case management

NICU utilization management and case management

NICU payment validation

These collective efforts are helping to remove barriers and increase innovation to solve critical problems that exist in women's health.

"Wildflower's overall solutions comprehensively address access, cost, outcomes and experience throughout women's health," said Leah Sparks, Founder and CEO, Wildflower. "Our strategic partnership with ProgenyHealth seamlessly helps health plans fill gaps, collapse silos and integrate into existing clinical and operational workflows. When it comes to maternal health, early identification coupled with timely member engagement drives momentum and improves care. Our goal is to always support the whole person by helping address the clinical and social determinants of health (SDOH) needs of members and their families."

Addressing whole-person care through the integrated ProgenyHealth+Wildflower model has allowed health plans to capture the economic value of outcome improvements. While Wildflower's digital tools enable early engagement, continuous risk identification and monitoring that can lead to earlier interventions, access to ProgenyHealth's tech-enabled care management program ensures that the appropriate and most impactful interventions occur. Coupling ProgenyHealth's tech-enabled platform with Wildflower Health provides predictable and consistent end-to-end support for pregnant women.

The healthcare challenges facing women, particularly when it comes to giving birth, are unsustainable and unacceptable. While maternal mortality rates have more than doubled since 2000, a majority of these deaths are preventable. To improve in this regard the industry must strive to remove artificial barriers to care and move faster and consistently engage members, while providing support and resources to ensure a healthier pregnancy.

"Once health plans have identified pregnant members, it is critical that they maintain consistent engagement to avoid missed interventions and opportunities," said Torroella. "As more than 60% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, it is important that new moms are aware of all recommended prenatal and postpartum care options available to them. This is a huge first step in reducing maternal mortality and morbidity."

Nationally, there has been an increased focus on women's health innovation and research. President Joe Biden recently issued an executive order announcing new actions to advance innovation in women's health, with the goal of fundamentally transforming and improving the lives of women across America.

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth is a leading national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, and families through the milestones of maternal care — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions. Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax™, integrates utilization management and case management, while driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data. With more than 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses, social workers, and others collaborate with providers to improve health outcomes, enhance the member and provider experience, and reduce costs for all payer groups including commercial health plans, Medicaid payers and large employers. For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com

About Wildflower

Wildflower is a technology and services company that is transforming care delivery and payment models in women's health to radically improve outcomes. We offer a modular suite of software, support and services, meeting providers and payers where they are in their journey to value. We are also the architect of the industry's most comprehensive bundle for value-based maternity care, with pre-built functionality for all actuarial, clinical and operational needs. Wildflower can help you successfully address the key drivers of women's health outcomes while building a better future for you and the families you serve. We are ushering in a new era for women's health. This is a smarter way to care. For more information, visit www.wildflowerhealth.com

