ProgenyHealth Announces New Appointments to Company Leadership Board and Executive Team

Paul Diaz, has joined ProgenyHealth's Board of Managers. A managing partner at Cressey & Company, Diaz brings decades of executive leadership experience across healthcare services and life sciences. He previously served as President and CEO of Kindred Healthcare and Myriad Genetics, where he led large-scale growth and transformation initiatives. Through his deep commitment and dedication to healthcare, he has been recognized by several different publications, most notably, Modern Healthcare magazine, where Paul was named one of the 100 Most Influential People and one of the top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare. Recently, Paul was also recognized as one of the Top 25 Biotech Executives of 2024 by the Healthcare Technology Report. He currently serves on multiple healthcare boards and remains active in national nonprofit organizations.

Mark Sprague, FSA has been named Chief Financial Officer. A senior healthcare executive with more than 25 years of financial leadership expertise, he will oversee all financial functions and drive the company's overall financial strategy to support growth and deliver on ProgenyHealth's value proposition. He is responsible for financial operations, healthcare economics and enterprise analytics.

Before joining ProgenyHealth, Mark served as Chief Financial Officer at Healthmap Solutions, where he provided financial leadership across all areas of the company and directed both the Finance and Medical Economics teams. Previously, Mark was the Chief Financial Officer for Magellan's Healthcare division. During his tenure at Magellan, he also held senior leadership roles in Pricing and Underwriting as well as Corporate Development. Prior to Magellan, Mark served as the Head of Actuarial and Underwriting for Aetna International. Mark earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Tom Lundquist, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACPE has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer. An experienced health care senior executive with nearly 30 years of leadership across several diverse health care sectors, Dr. Lundquist's work has spanned innovative health care companies, integrated care delivery systems, managed care organizations, large self-insured employers and government agencies.

In his role at ProgenyHealth, Dr. Lundquist is responsible for leading the company's medical management program, ensuring superior performance and outcomes. Dr. Lundquist completed his Doctor of Medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. He received his master's degree in medical management from the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University. Throughout his career, Dr. Lundquist has, and continues to serve, on numerous boards of directors and advisory committees. He is a fellow of the American Association for Physician Leadership and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"As ProgenyHealth continues our goal to improve maternal and infant outcomes nationwide, we're continually investing in talent that can help us scale that impact. Paul, Mark and Tom bring deep expertise across clinical care, financial strategy and healthcare operations — exactly what we need to accelerate growth and deliver better outcomes for the families we serve," said Susan Torroella, MBA, CEO. "There is only one ProgenyHealth and for more than 20 years, we have made a positive impact on moms and babies. Now more than ever, we are strongly positioned to overcome industry challenges and help change the trajectory of maternal and infant health one family at a time."

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth is a leading national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, and families through the milestones of maternal care — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions. With more than 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses and social workers improve health outcomes and enhance the member experience.

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SOURCE ProgenyHealth