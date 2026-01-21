ProgenyHealth Releases 2026 Maternal & Infant Health Trends Report

Report identifies 5 emerging trends within maternal and infant health and what they reveal about the state of the industry now and for the future

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a recognized national leader in Maternity and NICU Care Management, today announced the release of its 2026 key trends and insights report, "Policy, Peril & Possibilities." This year's highly anticipated annual report identifies critical areas within maternal and infant health to watch in the year ahead for health plans, providers and other healthcare stakeholders.

America has a maternal and infant health emergency. With the highest maternal mortality rate among the world's high-income nations, our country is in a state of crisis. Fueled by health disparities, federal policy changes, reproductive health restrictions, access challenges, and maternity deserts, the industry is facing an unprecedented time.

"Amid a complex and rapidly changing healthcare landscape, industry leaders would benefit from forging new paths, maximizing resources, actively countering misinformation, and mobilizing their organization and partners to meet the needs of patients, families and communities," says ProgenyHealth Chief Executive Officer, Susan Torroella, MBA. "The pressures are real, but a clear path lies ahead. Our annual trends report helps the industry identify and prioritize areas of the highest priority and greatest impact."

The Maternal Mental Health Crisis Will Deepen. More maternal health deaths in the United States are attributed to mental health concerns than to any other cause, with 96% of the potential birth-giving population living in an area plagued by a shortage of mental health professionals.





The ongoing wave of maternity service closures across rural America – 27 alone in 2025 – is forcing a conversation about how perinatal and postpartum care should be structured.





Rising premiums, escalating hospital costs and the long-term expense of managing pregnancy-related complications are pushing insurers and employer-sponsored health plans to rethink how and where maternal services are delivered.





Vaccine policy in the United States has become a patchwork of recommendations, mandates and exemptions, that even clinicians struggle to navigate. A recent survey revealed that as many as a third of Americans have doubts about the safety of infant vaccine protocols.





The 2025 Federal Government shutdown was our country's longest in history. At the core of the shutdown was a debate regarding expiring subsidies tied to ACA Marketplace premiums. Despite increased awareness on this topic, there has been no legislative action to date on the issue.

"The ongoing maternal and infant health crisis is forcing both collaboration and clarity across the industry," says ProgenyHealth Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Madeline Szabo, RN, BSN. "While the statistics are daunting, and the pressures are real, we are currently experiencing a reimagining of what maternal and infant health can look like. ProgenyHealth is extremely proud to be helping drive change through our technological innovation and integrated approaches. We can all play a role in changing the trajectory of outcomes across America, by helping one family at a time."

To download the full key trends and insight report, or to learn more about what is being done to address the challenges women, infants and families will face in the year ahead, please visit the ProgenyHealth Knowledge Center or ProgenyHealth.com.

