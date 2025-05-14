Progress closing the mobile internet gender gap stalls in LMICs: GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025

Women are 14% less likely than men to use mobile internet in LMICs, with 885 million remaining unconnected

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress in closing the gender gap in mobile internet use across LMICs stalled in 2024, according to the 'Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025', published today by the GSMA. Findings show that women are still 14% less likely than men to use mobile internet, with around 235 million fewer women online. Overall, 885 million women in LMICs remain without mobile internet access, the majority of whom live in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The report examines data on women's mobile access and use across 15 LMICs, the barriers they face to adopting and using mobile internet and how this compares with men. Most women surveyed reported that mobile internet positively impacts their lives by enhancing communication, supporting livelihoods, and enabling access to essential services such as healthcare and finance.

While 63% of women in LMICs are using mobile internet, gender gaps remain. This gap narrowed from 25% in 2017, and to 15% in 2020 but stagnated between 2021 and 2022. In 2023, it narrowed again returning to 15% but has seen little change since. The disparity remains highest in South Asia (32%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (29%).

Claire Sibthorpe, Head of Digital Inclusion at the GSMA comments: "It's disheartening that progress in reducing the mobile internet gender gap has stalled. The data highlights the urgent need for increased focus and investment by all stakeholders working together to close the digital gender divide. The mobile internet gender gap is not going to close on its own. It is driven by deep-rooted social, economic, and cultural factors that disproportionately impact women. Our Connected Women Commitment Initiative shows that by taking concrete actions to address women's needs and the barriers they face, it is possible to drive change. Since this initiative was launched in 2016, our operator partners have collectively reached over 80 million additional women with mobile internet or mobile money services."

While 61% of women in LMICs own a smartphone, that still leaves 945 million without one. Entry-level smartphones cost women an average of 24% of their monthly income, double the cost for men. Once connected, women use mobile internet less frequently and for fewer services, citing affordability, safety, and poor connectivity.

Read more here.

