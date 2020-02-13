Progress Never Stops for JennAir as Brand Returns to Palm Springs for Exclusive Lineup of Modernism Week Experiences

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir is back for more on the West Coast as the luxury kitchen appliance brand hell-bent on driving progress throughout the industry today returns to Modernism Week, February 13-23 in Palm Springs, Calif., with new home transformations and exclusive experiences. JennAir invites festival attendees to immerse themselves in the brand's vision of new modern luxury via tours of marquee show homes featuring JennAir® products from the RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions, parties exclusive to the brand's community of industry rebels and an experience at the Community and Meeting Place (CAMP) in collaboration with Ferguson.

"Last year, JennAir took Palm Springs by storm with a presence that rejected every expectation of what a Modernism Week experience should look like," said Jon Hall, product and brand marketing director, JennAir. "Progress never stops, and this year, we double down on our commitment to bring the Bound By Nothing™ ethos and the exceptional performance and provocative design of JennAir® products to new homes and audiences across the country. In every interaction with the JennAir brand at the festival, attendees will encounter products that enable them to unshackle their creativity in design and fuel today's luxury appliance revolution."

Throughout the 11-day festival, attendees seeking a departure from stagnation can tour Gillman Residence , featuring products from the RISE™ design expression, and Mesa Modern , featuring panel-ready appliances from JennAir. CAMP will feature both the RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions, highlighting the JennAir products' seemingly endless customization and extensive digital personalization.

JennAir guests and trade partners will also have access to the Ware Estate and the Alexander Residence — both inaccessible via public tours during the festival. Via two invite-only events, attendees will experience an exclusive up close look at the brand's signature line of statement pieces, including Cuts leather panels, the Burlesque refrigerator and the Smoke & Brass range. To join the exclusive JennAir community of industry rebels and gain priority access to future events, sign up here.

These homes join the lineup of residences throughout Palm Springs transformed into a state of true modern luxury with JennAir® products, including Green Gables House, the La Vie en Rose House, the Sackley Shagadelic House, the Christopher Kennedy Compound and the Dinah Shore Palm Springs Estate. The latter serves as the site of this year's Save Iconic Architecture party, co-sponsored by JennAir, to close out the first weekend of the festival.

