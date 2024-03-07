ProGro Bio Announces Groundbreaking Results from 2023 Rhizol Field Research Program

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro Bio Inc, the manufacturer of the most impressive 100% organic soil inoculant, today announced the success of its 2023 Rhizol Field Research Program. This comprehensive initiative was designed to gather extensive third-party research, support the launch of ProGro's cornerstone product line, Rhizol, and rapidly expand product distribution across the United States.

The company's expansive 2023 Rhizol Field Research Program partnered with over 150 industry participants including independent crop consultants, independent growers from across the nation, third-party agricultural research agencies, and university testing facilities. Rhizol was applied to thousands of acres of crops including cotton, corn, peanuts, soybeans, wheat, rice, sweet potatoes, onions, sugar beets and others. The program was one of the largest formally sponsored crop trial programs in recent agricultural history.

"The results of the 2023 Rhizol Field Research Program have exceeded all expectations," said Blake Young, Chairman & CEO or ProGro BIO. "Across all crops tested, Rhizol soil Inoculant demonstrated remarkable efficacy in enhancing vegetative growth throughout the season, consistently produced more robust root systems, increased early-season vigor, improved nutrient and water uptake/retention, reduced bacterial and fungal disease stress, mitigated parasitic nematode pressure, enhanced plant photosynthetic activity, bolstered plant tolerance to adverse environmental conditions such as drought, excess rainfall, and excessive heat, and impressively boosted overall crop yields."

The program initiated in March of 2023 and spanned numerous phases including pre-planting soil-sample collection, ongoing analysis, observation, and documentation of crop stands, and year-end collect of numerous crop statistics including yields, test weights, moisture content, lint samples, and soil analysis.

"The success of the 2023 Rhizol Field Research Program clearly underscores the effectiveness and value of Rhizol in modern agriculture," said David Shoemaker, industry advisor to ProGro. "ProGro offers one of the most innovative microbial products on the market today and the 2023 crop program demonstrated Rhizol's efficacy on a nation-wide scale and its ability to deliver impressive yield benefits with economic profitability for growers."

About Rhizol

Rhizol is a curated blend of 35 powerful natural microbes that are highly beneficial to soil biodiversity and is delivered in a ground-breaking fully soluble dry powder that is easily dissolved on-site at farming operations. Rhizol's formulation is highly concentrated with the lowest use rate in the microbial industry, is extremely easy to handle without traditional challenges of liquid-based microbial products and has a multi-year shelf life. ProGro is committed to the advancement of regenerative farming practices through its all-natural products. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

