ProHance Wins Technology of the Year Runner-Up at the 2024 North American SSON Impact Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform was chosen for the prestigious 2024 North American SSON Impact Awards as the runner-up for 'Technology of the Year Impact Award' during the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) held in Orlando.

SSON is considered the cornerstone of the shared services and global business services community, and the Technology of the Year Impact Award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and effectiveness in driving superior shared services and outsourcing practices, surpassing industry standards and delivering outstanding results.

ProHance's modules - such as the Work Time, Work Output, Workflow Management, Advanced Analytics, Asset Optimization and Screen Recording have become industry gold standard in time management and productivity across all industries that use the software to better manage their workforce and optimize output.

Commenting on the win, Kishore P Reddy, CTO at ProHance, said, "Winning the runner-up position for the Technology of the Year Impact Award is a testament to ProHance's relentless dedication to empowering organizations with transformative solutions that drive excellence in shared services and outsourcing. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovation and delivering value-driven solutions."

ProHance's technology platform enables organizations to gain actionable insights into their operations, optimize workforce productivity, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making capabilities. By leveraging advanced analytics, automation, and real-time monitoring, ProHance empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence and drive sustainable growth.

The recognition from SSON Orlando underscores ProHance's position as a leading provider of workforce analytics and operations enablement platform that shapes the future of shared services and outsourcing practices globally. ProHance remains committed to driving innovation, delivering exceptional value, and empowering organizations to thrive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic business landscape.

About ProHance:

Empower your organization with ProHance's comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net

