Project 0 Integrates Jupiter Lend, Achieves Full Coverage of Solana Lending Market

98% of Solana lending TVL is now accessible with unified margin and credit through Project 0

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project 0, the first DeFi-native prime broker, today announced the full integration of Jupiter Lend into its unified margin system, bringing Project 0's coverage of the Solana lending market to 98% of total value locked (TVL).

The integration means that Jupiter Lend deposits now count as collateral across a user's entire Project 0 portfolio. Capital deployed on Jupiter is recognized by Project 0 and factors into the user's overall margin position, enabling additional exposure across venues including Jupiter, Kamino, and Drift—without moving funds, duplicating collateral, or manually reconciling balances across platforms.

Every lending platform on Solana currently operates in isolation. Kamino, for example, has no visibility into a user's positions on Drift or Jupiter. Each platform evaluates accounts independently and sets terms accordingly, forcing users who are active across multiple venues to maintain separate capital reserves. Project 0 eliminates this inefficiency by providing a single margin calculation across all integrated venues.

"Jupiter is the second largest lending market on Solana, and its user base is deeply embedded in the ecosystem," said MacBrennan Peet, Founder of Project 0. "With this integration, those users no longer have to choose between the venue they trust and the capital efficiency that Project 0 provides. One account health, one liquidation price, one account balance—that's what unified margin means in practice."

With Jupiter Lend now live, Project 0 is integrated with 98% of Solana lending TVL across Kamino, Drift, Jupiter, and other venues. Users can conduct all of their Solana lending and borrowing through Project 0 rather than managing separate positions across platforms, with risk, credit, and margin calculated against their whole portfolio through a single UI or API.

Beyond lending, Project 0 has perps integration, interest rate derivatives, and AMM positions on its roadmap. These expansions will open new dimensions of unified margin, allowing directional exposure and lending positions to share the same collateral pool.

About Project 0

Project 0 is the first generalized, on-chain, permissionless, multi-venue unified margin protocol. As a DeFi-native trustless prime broker, Project 0 eliminates capital inefficiencies by enabling users to manage their entire DeFi portfolio with unified margin and risk management. The protocol integrates with leading DeFi platforms to provide sophisticated trading and yield strategies while maintaining the composability that makes decentralized finance powerful.

To learn more, users can visit: 0.xyz

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SOURCE Project 0