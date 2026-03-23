"Project Hail Mary" Drives Strong Weekend for Regal Cineworld as Premium Formats and Top Locations Lead Performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Hail Mary delivered a strong performance across Regal Cineworld's U.S. circuit, as the company achieved an 18.5% market share for the title with overall Regal market share above 16.4%.

Regal locations ranked prominently among the top-performing theatres nationwide for Project Hail Mary with Regal Irvine Spectrum (#2), Regal Hacienda Crossings (#7), and Regal Union Square (#8) all placing in the top ten.

Project Hail Mary Rocky Habitat Popcorn Container Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Project Hail Mary is exactly the kind of film that comes to life in theatres. It's ambitious, original, visually striking, and clearly capturing the imagination of audiences, especially in premium formats like IMAX, RPX, and 4DX," said Eduardo Acuña, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Cineworld.

Premium formats were a significant driver of performance with 50% of Regal's total gross box office dollars for Project Hail Mary coming from premium large format showings, reflecting strong audience demand for immersive, big-screen experiences.

"Regal is leading the industry's investments into premium formats, luxury recliners, and theatre renovations. Seeing such a strong share of our business come from premium formats, along with multiple Regal locations ranking among the top theatres in the country, is a great reflection of both the film and the experience our amazing teams are delivering every day," said Acuña.

On an admissions basis, premium formats accounted for 37% of attendees for Project Hail Mary. Beyond ticket sales, Regal also saw strong performance across its in-theatre merchandise offerings including the Rocky Habitat Popcorn Bucket.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of February 28, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

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SOURCE Regal