Project information management technology leader Newforma names Ripley PR agency of record

As the company's public relations agency of record, Ripley PR will leverage Newforma's position as a key partner of more than 122,000 architecture, engineering and construction professionals and elevate the company's presence in the construction and design industry.

"Ripley PR has the proven record of success with B2B tech companies that we were looking for as we expand our communications efforts," said Slater Latour, chief marketing and product officer at Newforma. "The Ripley team has demonstrated their expertise with the consistent results they generate for other clients in our sector. That makes them an ideal partner for Newforma and our technology solution, which allows users to focus on the needs of their clients instead of time-consuming paperwork and data entry that eat into their revenues."

Newforma has been a leader among construction and design tech providers since 2004. The company's innovative PIM technology has helped raise standards for efficiency and excellence in all verticals related to design and building.

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on B2B technology, construction, franchising, home services and manufacturing public relations. Ripley PR offers strategic communications services that help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

Ripley PR was named to Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of the Top Franchise Suppliers three years in a row.

"We're deeply invested in the construction technology industry, so we understand the needs of contractors and the companies that work with them," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "Construction contractors need a solution like Newforma that gives them access to essential data in real time so they can deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Newforma's streamlined solution designers and contractors addresses a real need in the industry for efficient collaboration and workflows, and we're looking forward to working with them to build their brand and help them redefine the possibilities of PIM."

