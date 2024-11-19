Project Management Institute shifts 88% of phone and email conversations to messaging with LivePerson AI

World's leading association for project management professionals

teams up with LivePerson to transform customer support

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority in project management, has transformed its customer support model in collaboration with LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations. Powered by LivePerson's Conversational Cloud® platform, PMI's shift to AI, automation, and digital-first channels has enabled faster, more convenient support for millions of customers.

Founded in 1969, PMI is best known for its gold standard project management certifications, with over 1.7 million active certification holders around the world. The PMI team selected LivePerson with the goals of expanding support options to the channels its customers prefer, achieving meaningful outcomes from AI and automation, and upskilling its workforce to maximize its agents' skills.

PMI chose LivePerson's Conversational Cloud® platform for its industry-leading capabilities for the enterprise, including:

Digital messaging and channel expansion : PMI first introduced LivePerson web messaging, followed by WhatsApp and SMS, to meet customers on the channels they prefer.





: PMI first introduced LivePerson web messaging, followed by WhatsApp and SMS, to meet customers on the channels they prefer. AI-powered automation and routing : PMI built an AI virtual assistant using LivePerson's out-of-the-box capabilities, then worked with LivePerson's solutions team to uplevel its impact. PMI also leverages LivePerson's AI Studio for AI-guided routing that helps customers get what they need using intent recognition, interaction history, and other signals.





: PMI built an AI virtual assistant using LivePerson's out-of-the-box capabilities, then worked with LivePerson's solutions team to uplevel its impact. PMI also leverages LivePerson's AI Studio for AI-guided routing that helps customers get what they need using intent recognition, interaction history, and other signals. Generative AI for agent support: LivePerson's agent-facing generative AI tool, Copilot, assists PMI agents by auto-suggesting responses to customers and summarizing conversations. "The recap feature has been a hit with our agents," said Daniel Cortez , Customer Advocacy Analyst at PMI. "It quickly summarizes any action items, which makes for faster case handling times."

Since partnering with LivePerson, PMI has achieved significant gains in efficiency and realized true ROI from their AI investments. Notable outcomes include:

1.5 million+ customer interactions with PMI's virtual assistant to date

51% improvement in containment rates year-over-year

28.5% of support volume fully handled by AI

"Partnering with LivePerson, our customer support AI journey has seen remarkable success," said Mark Emery, Director of Customer Care at PMI. "These achievements have significantly boosted our efficiency and have allowed us to scale in ways not possible before. Additionally, this journey has enabled us to create new roles such as Bot Monitors, driving further innovation in our team."

Going forward, PMI plans to expand its virtual assistant to multiple languages to serve its global audience, as well as leverage additional LivePerson generative AI tools across more channels.

"PMI's exceptional support is a testament to what businesses can achieve when they put customer conversations first," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to be PMI's trusted partner for digital transformation, to have helped them realize remarkable efficiency gains, and to support their relationships with members and certification holders worldwide."

For more information and customer success stories, visit LivePerson's website.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.