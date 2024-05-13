Project Power, a No-Cost Diabetes Risk Reduction Program Is Now Enrolling

ARLINGTON, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association ® (ADA) is excited to offer Project Power for adults again this year, a no-cost lifestyle change program to empower people to reduce their risk for or manage and thrive with type 2 diabetes.

Project Power is tailored for adults, ages 18+ with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes or who are at high-risk for diabetes. Participants receive a personalized program that combines health coaching, an evidence-based curriculum, and a gamified experience to help learn about disease risk reduction.

The ADA is offering Project Power for adults again this year, a no-cost lifestyle change program to empower people to reduce their risk for or manage and thrive with type 2 diabetes.

"We're on a mission to tackle the diabetes epidemic, one person and community at a time. Through Project Power, the American Diabetes Association is empowering people to lose weight, break old habits, set attainable goals, and ultimately reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes," said Sherry Hill, the ADA's Project Power program director.

Each program is made up of eight sessions led by medical professionals, with dynamic weekly lessons and discussions, meal planning, physical activity and motivational talks. Education topics range from diabetes and prediabetes basics, healthy eating and exercise, to increasing understanding of how diabetes affects eye, heart and emotional health.

Participants receive one-on-one coaching for the first three months of the program and nine months of dedicated follow-up. Participants also receive tools to support meeting health goals, including items like an activity tracker, smart scale and digital program guide; access to a private social network moderated by the coaches to maintain motivation; and education to learn skills for a healthy lifestyle.

"One of the major things that I learned from Project Power is how to better control my cravings," said Dr. Allana Alexander, a Project Power participant. "Project Power provided alternatives instead of those sugary or complex carby treats that I would go for. Also, my group mates provided me with some really great recipes for alternatives. I think that was a major contributing factor to me losing 20 pounds, because I was able to get those cravings under control."

More than 5,600 adults have been served through the program nationwide, which is available in both English and Spanish. Additional information and registration can be found online at diabetes.org/Project-Power.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact:

Virginia Cramer, (703) 253-4927

[email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association