Promethean ActivSuite Expands Compatibility with ChromeOS Integration

ChromeOS integration delivers seamless, cross-platform access to Promethean's interactive teaching tools for educators worldwide

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a global education and workplace technology company and a brand of Mynd.ai (NYSE American: MYND), today announced a major expansion of its flagship Promethean ActivSuite®, which is now fully compatible with ChromeOS™ operating system. Available to educators since December 2025, the update expands access to Promethean's interactive teaching tools and supports seamless use across device‑diverse classrooms.

With this enhancement, educators can now access the full Promethean ActivSuite experience directly through their Chrome interface. Using Google Admin, IT administrators can seamlessly deploy ActivSuite apps across all managed devices—including ChromeOS, Chromebox™ computing devices, and Chromebook™ notebook computers—ensuring a consistent teaching workflow regardless of device or operating system. Promethean ActivSuite is already available for macOS® operating system software and Windows® operating system and will launch for Android™ platform in late January 2026 with a release of OPS-A2.

Promethean ActivSuite—featuring tools such as Whiteboard, Annotate, Timer, Spinner, and Screen Share—has long supported interactive learning on Windows and Android, and now fully extends the same experience to Chromebooks and other Chrome‑enabled devices.

"For educators who operate in Chrome‑first environments, this update reflects our commitment to meeting them where they are," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "By extending ActivSuite to ChromeOS, we're making it easier for schools to integrate powerful teaching tools into their existing infrastructure, while expanding choice and preserving the flexibility to evolve technology ecosystems over time."

For schools operating in Google‑based environments, the ChromeOS expansion complements ActivPanel® 10 paired with a Promethean Chromebox OPS, enabling an all‑in‑one, walk‑up‑and‑teach, on‑panel Chromebook experience that integrates ChromeOS‑based content with Promethean's classroom tools. Educators can also run ActivPanel from their own device—such as a Chromebook, PC, or Mac® computer—using Promethean ActivSuite, with the same seamless experience as running directly on the panel for maximum flexibility.

The ChromeOS integration is available now and supports Promethean's broader strategy to deliver interoperable, platform‑agnostic solutions.

Key Benefits of the ActivSuite ChromeOS Integration

Cross‑platform compatibility — Seamless use across Windows, Android, and ChromeOS

Enhanced classroom engagement — Interactive teaching tools accessible from nearly any device

Streamlined setup — No additional software installation required

Experience Promethean's ChromeOS‑Enabled Ecosystem Live:

Promethean will demonstrate its full hardware and software portfolio, including Promethean ActivSuite on ChromeOS, at major international trade events from January through March 2026, highlighting flexible solutions for educators and partners.

BETT — Booth #NK40 | January 21–23, 2026 | London, UK

TCEA — Booth #534 | January 31–February 4, 2026 | San Antonio, TX

ISE — Booth #EA555 | February 3–6, 2026 | Barcelona, Spain

Didacta — Booth #E31 | March 10–14, 2026 | Cologne, Germany

Educators can begin using ActivSuite on ChromeOS immediately by visiting the Promethean ActivSuite support page.

For more information, demos, or support, please contact Promethean or visit PrometheanWorld.com.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire®, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

